Construction site accident in Delhi kills one, DDA orders inquiry

NEW DELHI: A labourer died and 11 were injured at a DDA construction site in Narela on Thursday after a trolley carrying construction material fell on them due to a “mechanical failure”, officials said.

The Delhi Development Authority has ordered an inquiry into “safety lapses” at the site. Sandesh, 35, suffered head injuries in the incident and later succumbed at LNJP Hospital.

The incident near Mata Mansa Devi road was reported to police around 9 am, the police said.The DDA claimed that only seven labourers suffered injuries in the incident, out of which one died.

“An accident occurred today around 8:30 AM at the construction site of EWS Category-II houses of DDA at Sector A1-A4 at Narela, being executed by Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd. A trolley meant for carrying labourers while preparing for paint jobs, outside of dwelling units, fell down due to some mechanical failure,” it said in a statement.

“Due to this failure, seven labourers were injured. All the injured labourers were immediately taken to hospital for treatment. Three of the labourers who got minor injuries were relieved after administering first-aid. One of the labourers, under treatment at LNJP Hospital later succumbed to the injuries,” it said.

The DDA directed the contractor to pay suitable compensation under relevant labour laws to the family of the deceased and injured, the statement said, adding that the superintending engineer has ordered an “inquiry into safety lapses”.