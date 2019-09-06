Home Cities Delhi

DCW inspections ‘bust’ flesh trade at spa centres; police say probe first

On Thursday, the DCW busted a sex racket operating from a spa centre in Madhu Vihar from where seven girls were rescued from the centre.

Published: 06th September 2019 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2019 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

DCW chief Swati Maliwal at a mall during the suprise checks at spa centres in the city.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal at a mall during the suprise checks at spa centres in the city. (Photo | DCW)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) claimed to have busted several sex rackets allegedly operating at spa centres across the city, and rescued 15 women and one minor girl.

On Wednesday, DCW chief Swati Maliwal and other members did surprise inspection at two spa centres in Nawada. During the inspection, the Commission found that illegal activities were taking place in the garb of ‘massages’.

During the inspection, eight women and one girl were rescued from these centres. Several naked men were caught in closed rooms with women, the DCW said, adding that a huge stock of condoms was found during the inspections.

“Written statements of the manager, girls as well as customers have been recorded wherein they have admitted that the premises were being used for prostitution and other illegal activities. It was found that hundreds of men come to the spa centres daily,” the DCW said.

On Thursday, the DCW busted a sex racket operating from a spa centre in Madhu Vihar from where seven girls were rescued from the centre.

Another inspection was also carried out spa centres in Cross River Mall where the Commission busted a sex racket.

“Prostitution activities are openly taking place in the name of spa and massage parlour. The Commission receives several complaints from all over Delhi regarding prostitution activities taking place in spa centres,” Maliwal said.

Maliwal has issued notices to the Delhi Police and the commissioner of municipal bodies. No FIR has been registered, so far. The Delhi Police, however, no action could be taken on the matter as the women who were rescued by the DCW did not register any complaint.

“After receiving a call, the SHO and other staff went to the spot which was inspected on Wednesday. A DCW member gave a written complaint but the women who were working in the spa didn’t give any letter till Thursday,” said a police officer, adding that the women rather gave a written complaint against the Commission for harassing them.

“The women said they were forcefully dragged to the police station. Order for MLC was taken and post report case will be registered if needed after taking legal advice.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
DCW Delhi Delhi sex racket
India Matters
Former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair (File Photo | EPS)
95% of Chandrayaan 2 mission achieved: Ex-ISRO chief Madhavan Nair
Surendra Bairagi explaining how cloth bags are always better option for healthy environment. | Express Photo Services
Man embarks on a mission against plastic usage, distributes free cloth bags
For representational purposes (Photo | ISRO)
Gaganyaan: IAF shortlists 10 pilots for 2022 manned space flight
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Police personnel found violating traffic rules in UP to pay double penalty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)
'We will succeed, no one can stop us', says PM Modi after India falls 2.1 km short of moon
Gallery
Three-time National Award winner, seven-time Kerala State Award winner, and 12-time Filmfare Award recipient Mammootty is one of Indian cinema's greatest actors. 'Mamukka' (born as Muhammad Kutty Ismail Paniparambil), who has a pan-India appeal and an aud
How many of these 40 vintage photographs of Malayalam superstar Mammootty have you seen?
SEPTEMBER 18, 2008 : The then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's Cabinet approved the Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission. The subsequent years went into mission planning and execution with home-grown technology used for the expedition. ( Photo | Congress Twitter )
IN PHOTOS | Timeline of events in Chandrayaan 2's epochal mission to moon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp