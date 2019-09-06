DCW inspections ‘bust’ flesh trade at spa centres; police say probe first

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) claimed to have busted several sex rackets allegedly operating at spa centres across the city, and rescued 15 women and one minor girl.

On Wednesday, DCW chief Swati Maliwal and other members did surprise inspection at two spa centres in Nawada. During the inspection, the Commission found that illegal activities were taking place in the garb of ‘massages’.

During the inspection, eight women and one girl were rescued from these centres. Several naked men were caught in closed rooms with women, the DCW said, adding that a huge stock of condoms was found during the inspections.

“Written statements of the manager, girls as well as customers have been recorded wherein they have admitted that the premises were being used for prostitution and other illegal activities. It was found that hundreds of men come to the spa centres daily,” the DCW said.

On Thursday, the DCW busted a sex racket operating from a spa centre in Madhu Vihar from where seven girls were rescued from the centre.

Another inspection was also carried out spa centres in Cross River Mall where the Commission busted a sex racket.

“Prostitution activities are openly taking place in the name of spa and massage parlour. The Commission receives several complaints from all over Delhi regarding prostitution activities taking place in spa centres,” Maliwal said.

Maliwal has issued notices to the Delhi Police and the commissioner of municipal bodies. No FIR has been registered, so far. The Delhi Police, however, no action could be taken on the matter as the women who were rescued by the DCW did not register any complaint.

“After receiving a call, the SHO and other staff went to the spot which was inspected on Wednesday. A DCW member gave a written complaint but the women who were working in the spa didn’t give any letter till Thursday,” said a police officer, adding that the women rather gave a written complaint against the Commission for harassing them.

“The women said they were forcefully dragged to the police station. Order for MLC was taken and post report case will be registered if needed after taking legal advice.”