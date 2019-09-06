Home Cities Delhi

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia applaud role of school teachers

Eighty-seven teachers and principals were felicitated for their contributions to the cause of education at
the event.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal gestures during his speech at an event to celebrate Teacher’s Day at Thyagaraj Sport Complex Thursday.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal gestures during his speech at an event to celebrate Teacher’s Day at Thyagaraj Sport Complex Thursday. (Photo | Parveen Negi)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia on Thursday gave a thumbs up to teachers all across the national capital, saying that the exceptional work done by the Delhi government in schools was possible only due to their concerted efforts.

“In just four years, with solid support from teachers and principals, we have reached a point where government schools are just as good, if not better, than private schools,” he said.

Reminiscing his school days, Kejriwal fondly recollected the role of a teacher who decided the course of his life.

“I had just cleared Class 10 in 1983. I had a Biology teacher, ‘Chopra ma’am’, who had told me that no matter what I did, I must do it the best. I had decided that I wanted to be a doctor. I used to be her favourite student because I was a topper.

"In the AIIMS college then, there were only 35 seats and IIT had 1,500 seats. The only reason I chose to appear for the IIT entrance and not the AIIMS entrance was that the odds seemed better. And as per Chopra ma’am, I couldn’t settle for a second-best medical college,” Kejriwal told amid a loud thunder of applause at a Teacher’s Day event.

Kejriwal also highlighted the Jai Bhim Mukhymantri Pratibha Vikas Yojana under which poor children, who are unable to afford coaching, are provided the same free of cost.

“I took coaching to prepare for IIT and civil service entrance exams. I realised that coaching for competitive exams today costs Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.5 lakh. To change this, we launched the free coaching scheme,” he said.

“Every child of Delhi is like my own. No child is any less important for me than my own children. It is my duty to provide for all of Delhi’s people because I consider them as a part of my family.”

Sisodia, the man behind the revamp of the Delhi government schools, credited the turnaround to the tireless work of hundreds of teachers.

“The most important factor behind the revolutionary Delhi Education Model is taking teachers and principals into confidence for improving infrastructure and learning environment.”

