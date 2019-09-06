Home Cities Delhi

Delhi to soon have very progressive e-vehicle policy: Kejriwal

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court directed the government to notify the parking policy by September 30.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with Kailash Gehlot addresses a press conference. (Photo| Parveen Negi/ EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said his government will soon come out with a "very progressive" e-vehicle policy.

A draft of the policy recommending to enhance registration of e-vehicles up to 25 per cent of the total volume of registered vehicles by 2023, was released by the government in November last year.

"The e-vehicle policy will soon come out. We have prepared the best policy. It is going to be a very progressive policy," Kejriwal told reporters.

He said the government will also notify the parking policy. "All things have been done. We will notify the parking policy," he said.

The draft parking policy was placed in public domain for suggestions in June this year.

The Delhi Maintenance and Management of Parking Places Rules, 2019, envisages area parking plans and gives priority to pedestrians or cyclists followed by mass public transport, emergency vehicles and others.

The civic bodies will come up with area-specific plans after the draft policy is notified by the government.

The policy envisages constitution of an apex monitoring committee, headed by the transport minister, to review the proper implementation and compliance of these rules.

