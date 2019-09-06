DUSU elections: Three women in fray for president’s post
The NSUI has fielded a woman candidate for the top-most position after eight years. Out of the 12 candidates in the fray, there are only four women.
Published: 06th September 2019 08:17 AM | Last Updated: 06th September 2019 08:17 AM | A+A A-
NEW DELHI: The Congress-affiliated National Students’ Union of India (NSUI); left-wing student organisations AISA and AIDSO have fielded women candidates for the post of president for the upcoming DUSU elections this year, while RSS-affiliated Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has nominated a woman candidate for the post of joint secretary, following the previous years’ trend.
The NSUI has fielded a woman candidate for the top-most position after eight years. Out of the 12 candidates in the fray, there are only four women.
The ABVP candidates, in a statement, said: “Trustworthiness, accountability, and accessibility would be the building blocks of the next ABVP-led DUSU...”The NSUI said that they fielded a “bright and fearless woman at a time when the BJP is protecting rapists and RSS is promoting misogyny”.