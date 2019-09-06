Home Cities Delhi

DUSU elections: Three women in fray for president’s post

The NSUI has fielded a woman  candidate for the top-most position after eight years. Out of the 12 candidates in the fray, there are only four women.

Published: 06th September 2019 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2019 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

The student unions of DU fielded canididates for the upcoming varsity elections. ABVP candidates (Left) Akshit Dahiya, Pradeep Tanwar, Yogit Rathi and Shivangi Kharwal at a press conference, in New Delhi on Thursday. NSUI candidates Chetna Tyagi, Ankit Bharti, Ashish Lamba and Abishek Chaprana during a press meet at Youth Congress office.

The student unions of DU fielded canididates for the upcoming varsity elections. ABVP candidates (Left) Akshit Dahiya, Pradeep Tanwar, Yogit Rathi and Shivangi Kharwal at a press conference, in New Delhi on Thursday. NSUI candidates Chetna Tyagi, Ankit Bharti, Ashish Lamba and Abishek Chaprana during a press meet at Youth Congress office. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Congress-affiliated National Students’ Union of India (NSUI); left-wing student organisations AISA and AIDSO have fielded  women candidates for the post of president for the upcoming DUSU elections this year, while RSS-affiliated Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has nominated a woman candidate for the post of joint secretary, following the previous years’ trend.

The ABVP candidates, in a statement, said: “Trustworthiness, accountability, and accessibility would be the building blocks of the next ABVP-led DUSU...”The NSUI said that they fielded a “bright and fearless woman at a time when the BJP is protecting rapists and RSS is promoting misogyny”.

