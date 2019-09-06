Female journalist says filmed at lingerie store, files police complaint
NEW DELHI: Police are investigating a woman journalist's complaint that she was allegedly filmed at a high-end lingerie store in South Delhi's Greater Kailash M-block market, officials said.
The incident took place on August 31, according to the 27-year-old's complaint.
The FIR was filed on Tuesday at the Greater Kailash police station under IPC Section 354 C (voyeurism), officials said.
Police said they are verifying the facts, after which appropriate action will be taken.
An investigation is on, they added.