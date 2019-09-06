Female journalist says filmed at lingerie store, files police complaint

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Police are investigating a woman journalist's complaint that she was allegedly filmed at a high-end lingerie store in South Delhi's Greater Kailash M-block market, officials said.

The incident took place on August 31, according to the 27-year-old's complaint.

The FIR was filed on Tuesday at the Greater Kailash police station under IPC Section 354 C (voyeurism), officials said.

Police said they are verifying the facts, after which appropriate action will be taken.

An investigation is on, they added.