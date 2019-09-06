Human chain to save boy who fell into drain in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two police personnel were able to save the life of a six-year-old boy, who fell in a 10-feet-deep drain in north Delhi’s Narela area, a senior officer said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday when the boy fell into the drain while playing.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Outer North, Gaurav Sharma said his team received a tip-off that an illegal liquor supplier would be passing through the area with a consignment and thus some police personnel were assigned there.

Head Constable Narender heard the scream of a child. He didn’t find anyone around. While waiting, Yoginder who was just a few yards away also heard the scream. They realised that the sound was coming from a nearby drain.

The drain, according to police, is several feet deep with sewer water flowing in it and is partially covered with the cement slabs. Police added that some of the slabs were broken or missing and that the sound was coming from the space between them.

“When the duo peeped into the drain, they found that a child was drowning... Yoginder gave support and Narender let himself hang inside the drain because there was no other person there to help,” the DCP said.

“There was no rope or anything which could have helped them in rescuing the child. Thus, one of them jumped in the drain and the other one caught him by feet making a human chain. They were able to reach the level of the drain and they quickly brought out the child from it without thinking about their own safety.” the DCP added.

Sharma said that the child’s parents are poor and his father is a truck driver.

The act of bravery was praised by the locals who witnessed the rescue operation. It was the quick thinking of the duo that saved the life of the boy, he added.