JNU Students' Union polls: Voting underway, results on Sunday

Published: 06th September 2019 02:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2019 02:12 PM   |  A+A-

NEW DELHI: Voting is underway for JNU Students' Union elections with 14 candidates in fray for various posts.

Polling will be held in two phases -- 9.30 am to 1 pm and 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The counting will commence at 9 pm onwards and the results are likely to be declared on Sunday.

While polling was underway, supporters of various political outfits were seen flocking outside voting centres and were raising slogans.

"We are confident of retaining all four seats. People outside may say anything but those in JNU are wise enough to see through what is being fed to the country in name of development, " said Aishe Ghosh, who is contesting for the Presidential post.

Ghosh, a member of Students' Federation of India (SFI), has been fielded by the Left unity, an alliance which comprises her outfit besides All India Students' Association (AISA), Students' Federation of India (SFI), Democratic Students' Federation (DSF) and All India Students' Federation (AISF).

"All arrangements have been made by the election authorities for the polls which will see 8,700 students casting their votes through ballot papers," a member of the poll-conducting team said.

Amid slogans of 'Jai Bhim', 'Lal Salaam', 'Vande Mataram', some booing and a minor clash, the presidential debate was held at the JNU campus late Wednesday.

The event, a sought-after affair, on the lines of the US presidential debates and will be a deciding factor for the union elections.

