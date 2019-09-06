Home Cities Delhi

Keeping the guru-shishya tradition alive with sixth edition of 'Parampara' in Delhi

Kick-started in 2007 to promote the rich legacy of Indian art, culture and tradition, this annual programme, in its 13th year this time, will bring the doyens of guru-shishya parampara to the fore.

Published: 06th September 2019 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2019 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

Odissi dance exponent Regina

Odissi dance exponent Regina

By Rajkumari Sharma Tankha
Express News Service

Classical music lovers are in for a treat this evening as Padma Vibhushan Pt Hariprasad Chaurasia is set to serenade them with his soulful tunes.

The legendary flautist will take to the stage at the sixth edition of Parampara, the signature fundraising event organised by Parichay Foundation.

Kick-started in 2007 to promote the rich legacy of Indian art, culture and tradition, this annual programme, in its 13th year this time, will bring the doyens of guru-shishya parampara to the fore.

The programme will begin with an Odissi dance performance on Raag Megh Pallavi by Regina, a Chinese national, followed by a Bharatanatyam recital by Suvin Prasad.

Then, there will be an Odissi group dance performance by Swastishree Gotipua Dance Group from Odisha, followed by Mamata Dixit narrating the story, Tara, written by Sahitya Academy award-winning author Paramita Satpathy.

“Tara is an important mythological character from Ramayana. The story talks about her life and also what happens when a modern woman is put in a similar situation as Tara was,” says Satpathy.

(From left) Tabla player Ustad Rashid Mustafa Thirakwa, Padma Vibhushan Hariprasad Chaurasia and his disciple Digvijay Singh Chauhan

For Regina, a disciple of Guru Ratikant Mahapatra, this is her maiden performance in Delhi, and she’s “nervous but in a happy sort of way”.

The finale will be Pt Chaurasia’s recital along with his disciple Digvijay Singh Chauhan, with Ustad Rashid Mustafa Thirakwa on tabla. Chauhan will present Raag Maru Bihag (alap, jhod and jhala) tradition of Mahiyar Gharana.  

Talking about the popularity of flute among the new generation, Pt Chaurasia says, “People from all walks of life, not just in India but abroad too, want to learn flute. Flute is easy to handle and not very costly so is very popular.”

Chauhan couldn’t agree more with his guru. “One of the reasons why I took up flute is because it is easy to afford and carry. For me, it started as a hobby. I initially learnt watching the videos of guruji. While pursuing BTech in Ahmedabad, I used to travel to Vrindavan Gurukul in Mumbai every weekend to learn from guruji. I also started performing at college festivals and the appreciation I got encouraged me further,” he says.

Chauhan shifted to Vrindavan Gurukul in Bhubaneswar after completing his degree in 2013, and has been living at the gurukul ever since. “Living in gurukul is important as only then a shishya gets to imbibe the guru’s character,” he says. The programme will end with an award ceremony felicitating doyens in the field of art and culture. 

Some steller performances

The programme will begin with an Odissi dance performance on Raag Megh Pallavi by Regina, followed by a Bharatanatyam recital by Suvin Prasad. Then there  will be a performance by Swastishree Gotipua Dance Group from Odisha

The flute and its popularity

Pt Chaurasia says, “People from all walks of life, not just in India but abroad too, want to learn flute. Flute is easy to handle and not very costly so is very  popular.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Parampara Parampara sixth edition Delhi Parampara Delhi
India Matters
Former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair (File Photo | EPS)
95% of Chandrayaan 2 mission achieved: Ex-ISRO chief Madhavan Nair
Surendra Bairagi explaining how cloth bags are always better option for healthy environment. | Express Photo Services
Man embarks on a mission against plastic usage, distributes free cloth bags
For representational purposes (Photo | ISRO)
Gaganyaan: IAF shortlists 10 pilots for 2022 manned space flight
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Police personnel found violating traffic rules in UP to pay double penalty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)
'We will succeed, no one can stop us', says PM Modi after India falls 2.1 km short of moon
Gallery
Three-time National Award winner, seven-time Kerala State Award winner, and 12-time Filmfare Award recipient Mammootty is one of Indian cinema's greatest actors. 'Mamukka' (born as Muhammad Kutty Ismail Paniparambil), who has a pan-India appeal and an aud
How many of these 40 vintage photographs of Malayalam superstar Mammootty have you seen?
SEPTEMBER 18, 2008 : The then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's Cabinet approved the Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission. The subsequent years went into mission planning and execution with home-grown technology used for the expedition. ( Photo | Congress Twitter )
IN PHOTOS | Timeline of events in Chandrayaan 2's epochal mission to moon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp