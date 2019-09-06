Home Cities Delhi

On how social media bolstered the #MeToo movement

Breakthrough is an organisation working towards ending violence against women.

Published: 06th September 2019 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2019 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

A discussion on #MeToo was organised by Breakthrough at its office in GK.

A discussion on #MeToo was organised by Breakthrough at its office in GK.

By Express News Service

To assess and examine the progress of the #MeToo movement in India, a panel discussion on ‘What has changed and what more needs to be done’ was organised by Breakthrough at its office premises in Greater Kailash early this week.

Breakthrough is an organisation working towards ending violence against women.

The discussion, streamed live on Breathrough’s Facebook page, centered on evaluating the current environment and how the #MeToo movement has helped empower more women to speak about sexual harassment and rape.

Participants included American writer and activist Darnell L Moore, Disha Mullick of vernacular news publication Khabar Leheriya and Priyanka Kher, Head-Media Hub, Breakthrough. It was moderated by Diksha Madhok, editor and director of Quartz, the digitally-native news outlet.

Sharing insights about the parallel journey of coloured women in the US, Moore said, “Because sexism, patriarchy and gender bias is the oxygen we have been breathing since childhood, it might take some time to see major changes but nevertheless this movement has given women a platform to come out and speak.”

The panelists were in agreement that the use of popular culture, films, videos and social media, is a key to shaping the narrative and changing the behaviour of youth. Also, that internet and social media helped in catalysing the #MeToo movement to a great extent.

“Social media has breached the older structure and helped bridge the gap between women at home and the authorities. Today even a rural woman who is familiar with WhatsApp and Facebook can reach the right audiences,” said Mullick.

Breakthrough’s  initiative

The discussion at Breakthrough, an organisation working on ending violence against women, streamed live on their Facebook page, and tried to evaluate how the #MeToo movement has empowered more women to speak about sexual harassment and rape

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Breathrough MeToo
India Matters
Former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair (File Photo | EPS)
95% of Chandrayaan 2 mission achieved: Ex-ISRO chief Madhavan Nair
Surendra Bairagi explaining how cloth bags are always better option for healthy environment. | Express Photo Services
Man embarks on a mission against plastic usage, distributes free cloth bags
For representational purposes (Photo | ISRO)
Gaganyaan: IAF shortlists 10 pilots for 2022 manned space flight
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Police personnel found violating traffic rules in UP to pay double penalty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)
'We will succeed, no one can stop us', says PM Modi after India falls 2.1 km short of moon
Gallery
Three-time National Award winner, seven-time Kerala State Award winner, and 12-time Filmfare Award recipient Mammootty is one of Indian cinema's greatest actors. 'Mamukka' (born as Muhammad Kutty Ismail Paniparambil), who has a pan-India appeal and an aud
How many of these 40 vintage photographs of Malayalam superstar Mammootty have you seen?
SEPTEMBER 18, 2008 : The then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's Cabinet approved the Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission. The subsequent years went into mission planning and execution with home-grown technology used for the expedition. ( Photo | Congress Twitter )
IN PHOTOS | Timeline of events in Chandrayaan 2's epochal mission to moon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp