On how social media bolstered the #MeToo movement

By Express News Service

To assess and examine the progress of the #MeToo movement in India, a panel discussion on ‘What has changed and what more needs to be done’ was organised by Breakthrough at its office premises in Greater Kailash early this week.

Breakthrough is an organisation working towards ending violence against women.

The discussion, streamed live on Breathrough’s Facebook page, centered on evaluating the current environment and how the #MeToo movement has helped empower more women to speak about sexual harassment and rape.

Participants included American writer and activist Darnell L Moore, Disha Mullick of vernacular news publication Khabar Leheriya and Priyanka Kher, Head-Media Hub, Breakthrough. It was moderated by Diksha Madhok, editor and director of Quartz, the digitally-native news outlet.

Sharing insights about the parallel journey of coloured women in the US, Moore said, “Because sexism, patriarchy and gender bias is the oxygen we have been breathing since childhood, it might take some time to see major changes but nevertheless this movement has given women a platform to come out and speak.”

The panelists were in agreement that the use of popular culture, films, videos and social media, is a key to shaping the narrative and changing the behaviour of youth. Also, that internet and social media helped in catalysing the #MeToo movement to a great extent.

“Social media has breached the older structure and helped bridge the gap between women at home and the authorities. Today even a rural woman who is familiar with WhatsApp and Facebook can reach the right audiences,” said Mullick.

