South and North Delhi civic bodies undergo personnel reshuffle

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In an attempt to curb corruption, the North and South civic bodies are undergoing

massive shuffle within its departments and the latest comes from SDMC where four more senior officials have been transferred.

While Shirish Sharma who was Director (Primary Education) has been assigned Deputy Commissioner West Zone, PS Jha who was in charge of Parking, Public Health and joint A&C/CNZ has been removed from the charges of DC advertising and RP Cell.

“We are committed towards resolving them and delivering clean transparent governance and it is happening,” said SDMC Commissioner Varsha Joshi who is also in charge of North MCD.

Another official, on the condition of anonymity, said that many officials were holding up multiple posts and some senior officers are trying to shield the corrupt officials.