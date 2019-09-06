Students from OP Jindal Global University to attend Wharton School in US

Home Cities Delhi

Professor C Raj Kumar, founding vice-chancellor of OP Jindal Global University said studying at Wharton School was a terrific opportunity for JGU students.

A picture of OP Jindal Global University's library. (Photo | OP Jindal Global University website)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A group of students from four schools of OP Jindal Global University (JGU) will visit the Wharton School, an Ivy League business school, at the University of Pennsylvania in July, 2020.

Fifty-five meritorious students from Jindal Global Business School, Jindal School of Banking & Finance, Jindal Global Law School and Jindal School of Liberal Arts & Humanities will represent JGU at the Aresty Institute of Executive Education at the Wharton School.

Professor C Raj Kumar, founding vice-chancellor of OP Jindal Global University, and David L Heckman, senior director, Global Partnerships, Aresty Institute of Executive Education at the Wharton School signed an agreement on Wednesday to launch this programme.

Kumar said studying at Wharton School was a terrific opportunity for JGU students.

“This programme will improve their analytical and decision-making skills at a strategic level in areas most relevant for doing business in new age. The exposure to executive education at Wharton on top of the cutting-edge training which JGU students receive will prepare them for a fast-paced, continuously challenging career in business and finance,” he said.

“It is a historic opportunity for JGU students to pursue this programme at a world-class business school, and it will enable them to engage with issues that are of great relevance to the modern business practices and the global economy,” he added.

