11 arrested as Delhi Police bust fake call centre racket

By ANI

NEW DELHI: A team of Delhi Police from Rohini district have busted a fake call centre racket and have arrested 11 people in connection with the same. Police have also recovered cheque books, ATM cards and multiple mobile phones from the arrested accused.

The police swung to action following a complaint by a retired bank manager Rajeev Ghai who was allegedly duped by the accused of over Rs 20 lakh in the name of lucrative insurance benefits.

According to the police, the interrogation of the accused revealed that an organized cybercrime syndicate was operating at the national level and they had so far succeeded in duping 225 victims of about Rs 13 crores.

The accused have been booked under Sections 419, 420, 465,467, 468, 471, 120B and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). "The fraud was initiated by opening a bank account on forged or fake identity. After opening the accounts, the accused called various victims and convinced them to make investments in their fake plans and deposit money in those bank accounts," the police stated.

Further investigations in the case are underway.