Air pollution in Delhi reduced by 25 per cent claims Arvind Kejriwal

Siddhanta Mishra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government claimed on Friday that the national capital had reversed the pollution trend, and asked people for suggestions to clean the air further.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that a number of steps taken by the state government and the Centre over the last four years had changed the air pollution situation.

Among the main reasons for the change were effective afforestation, implementation of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to control pollution, diversion of heavy vehicles to the Eastern and Western peripheral expressways, 24-hour electricity supply, which has reduced use of diesel generators, and closing of two thermal power plants in Delhi.

“It is extremely essential to avoid the situation of Delhi becoming a gas chamber every year with the advent of winter, mainly due to stubble burning in the nearby states. I met the Haryana chief minister as well as the union minister for environment and got assurances of positive steps in this regard,” said Kejriwal.

Noting that Delhi’s air became hazardous during winters, the Environment Pollution Control Authority, a Supreme Court-appointed body, formed the GRAP, a set of standard operating procedures for the government machinery to implement whenever air quality in Delhi reached a certain level. Under GRAP, many steps are immediately taken to reduce pollution levels.

Kejriwal thanked the Central government for construction of the two expressways, which have reduced the number of trucks entering Delhi.

According to the government the opening of the Eastern and Western peripheral expressways and imposition of heavy environmental compensation charges has prevented trucks entering Delhi in large numbers during the night.

It is estimated that the Eastern Peripheral Expressway has been instrumental in reducing the entry of trucks into Delhi by 33 per cent, and the impact of the Western Peripheral Expressway might be higher.

A study by the Centre for Science and Environment shows that the Eastern Peripheral Expressway helped reduce pollution in Delhi by 7 per cent.The chief minister said that by the end of this year, 3,000 CNG-fuelled buses and 1,000 electric buses would be added to Delhi’s public transport infrastructure.

33% reduction in entry of trucks into Delhi after opening of Eastern Peripheral Expressway and imposition of heavy environmental compensation charges. A plantation drive contributed to reduction in air pollution

Ban on use of petcoke, furnace oil, tyre oil since 2018.

Effective implementation of Graded Response Action Plan to control pollution.

Cleaner Air

CM Arvind Kejriwal claimed on Friday that air pollution in the national capital had come down by 25% in four years, citing a report by Central Pollution Control Board. Here are the factors he said helped achieve this:

24-hour power supply, which has reduced use of diesel generators.