Home Cities Delhi

Air pollution in Delhi reduced by 25 per cent claims Arvind Kejriwal

24-hour power supply, expressways have helped clean air, CM says.

Published: 07th September 2019 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2019 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot during a press conference at the Delhi Secretariat on Friday.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot during a press conference at the Delhi Secretariat on Friday (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Siddhanta Mishra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The  Delhi government claimed on Friday that the national capital had reversed the pollution trend, and asked people for suggestions to clean the air further.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that a number of steps taken by the state government and the Centre over the last four years had changed the air pollution situation. 

Among the main reasons for the change were effective afforestation, implementation of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to control pollution, diversion of heavy vehicles to the Eastern and Western peripheral expressways, 24-hour electricity supply, which has reduced use of diesel generators, and closing of two thermal power plants in Delhi.

“It is extremely essential to avoid the situation of Delhi becoming a gas chamber every year with the advent of winter, mainly due to stubble burning in the nearby states. I met the Haryana chief minister as well as the union minister for environment and got assurances of positive steps in this regard,” said Kejriwal.

Noting that Delhi’s air became hazardous during winters, the Environment Pollution Control Authority, a Supreme Court-appointed body, formed the GRAP, a set of standard operating procedures for the government machinery to implement whenever air quality in Delhi reached a certain level. Under GRAP, many steps are immediately taken to reduce pollution levels.

Kejriwal thanked the Central government for construction of the two expressways, which have reduced the number of trucks entering Delhi.

According to the government the opening of the Eastern and Western peripheral expressways and imposition of heavy environmental compensation charges has prevented trucks entering Delhi in large numbers during the night. 

It is estimated that the Eastern Peripheral Expressway has been instrumental in reducing the entry of trucks into Delhi by 33 per cent, and the impact of the Western Peripheral Expressway might be higher. 

A study by the Centre for Science and Environment shows that the Eastern Peripheral Expressway helped reduce pollution in Delhi by 7 per cent.The chief minister said that by the end of this year, 3,000 CNG-fuelled buses and 1,000 electric buses would be added to Delhi’s public transport infrastructure.

33% reduction in entry of trucks into Delhi after opening of Eastern Peripheral Expressway and imposition of heavy environmental compensation charges. A plantation drive contributed to reduction in air pollution 
Ban on use of petcoke, furnace oil, tyre oil since 2018. 

Effective implementation of Graded Response Action Plan to control pollution.

Cleaner Air

CM Arvind Kejriwal claimed on Friday that air pollution in the national capital had come down by 25% in four years, citing a report by Central Pollution Control Board. Here are the factors he said helped achieve this:

24-hour power supply, which has reduced use of diesel generators.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Delhi air pollution Arvind Kejriwal
India Matters
Former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair (File Photo | EPS)
95% of Chandrayaan 2 mission achieved: Ex-ISRO chief Madhavan Nair
Surendra Bairagi explaining how cloth bags are always better option for healthy environment. | Express Photo Services
Man embarks on a mission against plastic usage, distributes free cloth bags
For representational purposes (Photo | ISRO)
Gaganyaan: IAF shortlists 10 pilots for 2022 manned space flight
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Police personnel found violating traffic rules in UP to pay double penalty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)
'We will succeed, no one can stop us', says PM Modi after India falls 2.1 km short of moon
Gallery
Three-time National Award winner, seven-time Kerala State Award winner, and 12-time Filmfare Award recipient Mammootty is one of Indian cinema's greatest actors. 'Mamukka' (born as Muhammad Kutty Ismail Paniparambil), who has a pan-India appeal and an aud
How many of these 40 vintage photographs of Malayalam superstar Mammootty have you seen?
SEPTEMBER 18, 2008 : The then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's Cabinet approved the Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission. The subsequent years went into mission planning and execution with home-grown technology used for the expedition. ( Photo | Congress Twitter )
IN PHOTOS | Timeline of events in Chandrayaan 2's epochal mission to moon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp