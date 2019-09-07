Around 5,000 challans per day in first week of new Motor Vehicles Amendment Act: Delhi Police

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has issued around 5,000 challans per day for violating traffic rules in the national capital since the implementation of the new traffic fines, a senior police official said.

According to a senior police officer, a total of 254 drunken driving, 1,229 without seat belt, 4,097 without helmet, 1,527 dangerous driving and 2,698 red light violation challans have been issued.

The Motor Vehicles Amendment Act, approved by President Ram Nath Kovind last month, aims at stricter punishment for violation of traffic regulations.