Arvind Kejriwal thinks he is above Constitution, court and police: BJP

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hit out at the AAP government for ‘delaying’ sanction to initiate prosecution against Kanhaiya Kumar and others in the JNU sedition case.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Friday announced that his party would protest against ‘anti-national elements’ in the capital.

At a press conference jointly held with Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta, Tiwari said that it seems ‘anti-national slogans’ are patriotic for CM Arvind Kejriwal.

The BJP leaders wore black armbands to observe a symbolic black day. “There is a great acrimony among the people of Delhi against Kejriwal for supporting such slogans who is the head of an elected government. The BJP strongly condemns the policies of the Kejriwal government and will stage demonstrations against it,” Tiwari said.

The Delhi BJP chief asserted that investigation is the duty of the police and the court has to deliver justice, but added that Kejriwal has been an obstruction between the two because, “he wants that the Tukde-Tukde gang should not be prosecuted for sedition”.

“Kejriwal thinks he is above the Constitution, the court and the police, and, hence, he has not given permission to prosecute the anti-national elements for sedition. Kejriwal will have to answer to the people of Delhi whether he is with anti-national elements or with the people of Delhi.”

At the press conference, Gupta said the BJP had raised the case in the Delhi Assembly twice in February and August but party legislators were thrown out. “Kejriwal called the marshals and we were driven out of the Assembly because he neither wanted to discuss the issue nor reply on this issue. He wants only to support the Tukde-Tukde gang. By denying the permission to prosecute, Kejriwal is not letting law take its course,” he said.