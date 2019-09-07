Home Cities Delhi

Blow to Arvind Kejriwal as Supreme Court flays free metro ride plan for women

Taking a dig at Delhi government’s proposal to allow free ridership for women in Delhi metro, the Supreme Court on Friday said that sops and loss claims do not go hand-in-hand.

Published: 07th September 2019 10:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2019 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Taking a dig at Delhi government’s proposal to allow free ridership for women in Delhi metro, the Supreme Court on Friday said that sops and loss claims do not go hand-in-hand. The apex court said the plan, if implemented, would make Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) an unprofitable venture.

A bench of Justices Arun Mishra and Deepak Gupta was hearing the Delhi government’s plea that the Centre must share 50% of the land cost and taxes for the expansion of Delhi Metro’s Phase IV.“On one hand it (Delhi government) is extending sops but in court it wants direction to centre to bear 50% operational losses, if incurred. If you allow people to travel free then it will be a problem,” the court said.

Justice Mishra further said, “Here you talk about losses and fighting for sharing costs. You handle public money. Court is not powerless to order proper channelisation of funds. Self-treated bankruptcy should not come in the way.”It asked the authorities concerned to ensure that no delay is caused in the Phase IV project.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Delhi metro free ride Supreme Court Arvind Kejriwal
India Matters
Former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair (File Photo | EPS)
95% of Chandrayaan 2 mission achieved: Ex-ISRO chief Madhavan Nair
Surendra Bairagi explaining how cloth bags are always better option for healthy environment. | Express Photo Services
Man embarks on a mission against plastic usage, distributes free cloth bags
For representational purposes (Photo | ISRO)
Gaganyaan: IAF shortlists 10 pilots for 2022 manned space flight
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Police personnel found violating traffic rules in UP to pay double penalty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)
'We will succeed, no one can stop us', says PM Modi after India falls 2.1 km short of moon
Gallery
Three-time National Award winner, seven-time Kerala State Award winner, and 12-time Filmfare Award recipient Mammootty is one of Indian cinema's greatest actors. 'Mamukka' (born as Muhammad Kutty Ismail Paniparambil), who has a pan-India appeal and an aud
How many of these 40 vintage photographs of Malayalam superstar Mammootty have you seen?
SEPTEMBER 18, 2008 : The then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's Cabinet approved the Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission. The subsequent years went into mission planning and execution with home-grown technology used for the expedition. ( Photo | Congress Twitter )
IN PHOTOS | Timeline of events in Chandrayaan 2's epochal mission to moon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp