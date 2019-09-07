Breakfast, parley at Prakash Javadekar’s home to end BJP factionalism

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union minister Prakash Javadekar has found a way to keep factionalism at bay in Delhi BJP unit — a hearty breakfast coupled with straight talk involving core group members daily for setting the day’s agenda.

To ensure internal squabble does not upset the BJP’s poll strategies, Javadekar seems to have drawn inspiration from PM Narendra Modi, who initiated ‘Chai Pe Charcha’ just before the 2014 general elections.

“It has been made mandatory for group members as well as election in-charges to attend the meeting. Brainstorming sessions are held to assess the situation and deliberate issues, if any.

They (core members) also analysis party activities of the previous day and do advance planning to improve coordination among various platforms of the state unit,” said a senior BJP functionary.

At 9 am, Javadekar’s residence hosts the meetings which are attended by Siddharthan, general secretary (organisation) in charge of Delhi BJP, Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta, former Delhi BJP chief Vijay Goel, Union Minister Harsh Vardhan, and Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari. The daily meeting started this week, and may continue till the announcement of BJP candidates.BJP vice-president Shyam Jaju is supposed to attend the meeting but right now he is not in town.

“Directions from Javadekar is clear that leaders should meet every day whether he himself is present or not.”

According to a BJP leader, the arrangement has started yielding results. “Sitting across face to face, how much can you argue? You have to relent. Both sides put forward their views and then work together. Regular interaction will surely help to bury the hatchet.”

Setting the record straight

Apart from setting daily agenda for the elections, the group resolves issues or differences among leadership and work out a solution to pin down ‘troublemakers’ and make them toe the party line.