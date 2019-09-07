Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Chief secretary, other officials join dengue-free effort

 Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev and other officials of the government on Friday contributed to the ‘Dengue-Free’ campaign at Delhi Secretariat.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev and other officials of the government on Friday contributed to the ‘Dengue-Free’ campaign at Delhi Secretariat. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also checked for stagnant water in his office.Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also took part in replacing water in pots in his office. On September 1, Kejriwal had launched the ‘10 Hafte, 10 Baje, 10 Minute’ campaign, which will run for ten Sundays, up to November 15. He has appealed to the people of Delhi to inspect their homes at 10 am for 10 minutes.

Dev reminded officers that the directives should be followed not only by Delhi government offices, establishments and institutions, but also by local and autonomous bodies, schools, colleges and hospitals.
“Delhi has already seen positive results of the drive against vector-borne diseases.

I have appealed to all officials to not only join this campaign in their homes on Sunday, but also in all offices at 11 am on Friday. This appeal is not limited to the Delhi government, its PSUs and institutions. I would also like to appeal to the Central government offices, PSUs and even the private sector to join this initiative,” said the chief secretary. 

Kejriwal had requested Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to ask Delhi Police and Delhi Development Authority to join the campaign. After instructions from Baijal, both agencies promised to join. “With the support of L-G Baijal, two of Delhi’s biggest governmental agencies, the DDA and Delhi Police, have joined this campaign. I am very happy that all of Delhi is uniting for this important cause,” he said.

