Fire breaks out at godown in west Delhi's Punjabi Bagh area
Published: 07th September 2019 06:23 PM
NEW DELHI: A fire broke out at a godown in west Delhi's Punjabi Bagh area on Saturday, officials said.
The fire department received information at 4.57 pm, following which 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, according to a senior official.
No one has been injured and the rescue operation is on, the officials said.