Four get rigorous imprisonment for 2014 murder of Arunchal Pradesh MLA’s son

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has convicted four accused and sentenced them to rigorous imprisonment for the murder of an Arunachal Pradesh MLA’s son Nido Tania in 2014.

Farman was sentenced to 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment, and two other accused, Pawan and Sunder, were sentenced to seven years of rigorous imprisonment each. The fourth accused, Sunny Uppal, was sentenced to three years of rigorous imprisonment. All the accused have been fined `20,000 each.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had taken over the case from the Delhi Police and registered an FIR on February 28, 2014.

It was alleged that Nido Tania was assaulted by a group of persons at Lajpat Nagar on January 29, 2014 over a minor scuffle and succumbed to his injuries the following day.

The CBI’s investigation revealed that Tania had visited Lajpat Nagar with his friends and was assaulted at a shop when he asked for directions.

The group which assaulted the MLA’s son humiliated and made fun of him while assaulting Tania.

The probe also revealed that a group of seven persons, including three juveniles, assaulted Tania. Following a probe, a charge sheet was filed against the four accused and a report was submitted before the Juvenile Justice Board against the three juveniles.