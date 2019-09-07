Home Cities Delhi

JNUSU polling done, wait for results longer this year

The JNU campus wore a festive mood as the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) members took to the Left’s style of engaging with the voters.

Published: 07th September 2019 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2019 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

ABVP supporters in full flow at the campaign during the JNUSU election on Friday.

ABVP supporters in full flow at the campaign during the JNUSU election on Friday.

By Mudita Girotra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The high-profile Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union recorded 67.9 per cent voter turnout on Friday, a shade higher than the previous year’s polling percentage of 67.8.

A total of 14 candidates are in the fray for the election, for which the first phase of polling was held from 9.30 am to 1 pm and the second phase from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. 

The results were to be out on Sunday, but it has been deferred after a high court order regarding poll results.

The JNU campus wore a festive mood as the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) members took to the Left’s style of engaging with the voters.

In groups scattered outside the polling stations, student outfits raised slogans to get support for their candidates. 

While those in the fray for the presidential post — Aishe Ghosh (Left Unity); Manish Jangid (ABVP), Prashant Kumar (NSUI-MSF), Priyanka Bharti (CRJD),  Jitendra Suna (BAPSA-Fraternity) moved around along with supporters, independent candidate Raghvendra Mishra, clad in saffron attire and his head shaven, spent most of the time walking solo with one poster in his hands. 

During the presidential debate, these candidates had discussed a whole range of both national issues like Article 370 and NRC Bill and international concerns like Amazon fire and rise of the Right-wing. 

Last year, the Left-backed All India Students’ Association (AISA), Students’ Federation of India (SFI), Democratic Students’ Federation (DSF) and All India Students’ Federation (AISF) that had come together to form an alliance, had won all four central panel posts. 

No notification of results till September 17

The High Court restrained the JNU from notifying the poll results till September 17. It sought JNU’s response on pleas by two students alleging that their nominations were illegally rejected

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
JNUSU JNUSU elections
India Matters
Former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair (File Photo | EPS)
95% of Chandrayaan 2 mission achieved: Ex-ISRO chief Madhavan Nair
Surendra Bairagi explaining how cloth bags are always better option for healthy environment. | Express Photo Services
Man embarks on a mission against plastic usage, distributes free cloth bags
For representational purposes (Photo | ISRO)
Gaganyaan: IAF shortlists 10 pilots for 2022 manned space flight
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Police personnel found violating traffic rules in UP to pay double penalty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)
'We will succeed, no one can stop us', says PM Modi after India falls 2.1 km short of moon
Gallery
Three-time National Award winner, seven-time Kerala State Award winner, and 12-time Filmfare Award recipient Mammootty is one of Indian cinema's greatest actors. 'Mamukka' (born as Muhammad Kutty Ismail Paniparambil), who has a pan-India appeal and an aud
How many of these 40 vintage photographs of Malayalam superstar Mammootty have you seen?
SEPTEMBER 18, 2008 : The then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's Cabinet approved the Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission. The subsequent years went into mission planning and execution with home-grown technology used for the expedition. ( Photo | Congress Twitter )
IN PHOTOS | Timeline of events in Chandrayaan 2's epochal mission to moon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp