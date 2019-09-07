JNUSU polling done, wait for results longer this year

Mudita Girotra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The high-profile Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union recorded 67.9 per cent voter turnout on Friday, a shade higher than the previous year’s polling percentage of 67.8.

A total of 14 candidates are in the fray for the election, for which the first phase of polling was held from 9.30 am to 1 pm and the second phase from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

The results were to be out on Sunday, but it has been deferred after a high court order regarding poll results.

The JNU campus wore a festive mood as the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) members took to the Left’s style of engaging with the voters.

In groups scattered outside the polling stations, student outfits raised slogans to get support for their candidates.

While those in the fray for the presidential post — Aishe Ghosh (Left Unity); Manish Jangid (ABVP), Prashant Kumar (NSUI-MSF), Priyanka Bharti (CRJD), Jitendra Suna (BAPSA-Fraternity) moved around along with supporters, independent candidate Raghvendra Mishra, clad in saffron attire and his head shaven, spent most of the time walking solo with one poster in his hands.

During the presidential debate, these candidates had discussed a whole range of both national issues like Article 370 and NRC Bill and international concerns like Amazon fire and rise of the Right-wing.

Last year, the Left-backed All India Students’ Association (AISA), Students’ Federation of India (SFI), Democratic Students’ Federation (DSF) and All India Students’ Federation (AISF) that had come together to form an alliance, had won all four central panel posts.

No notification of results till September 17

The High Court restrained the JNU from notifying the poll results till September 17. It sought JNU’s response on pleas by two students alleging that their nominations were illegally rejected