2016 JNU sedition case: Delhi BJP youth wing demands CM nod for action 

The protesters raised slogans against the Kejriwal government and also tore down posters and banners outside the CM’s residence.

BJP Yuva Morcha activists demonstrate outside the chief minister’s residence, seeking his sanction for prosecution in the JNU sedition case.

BJP Yuva Morcha activists demonstrate outside the chief minister’s residence, seeking his sanction for prosecution in the JNU sedition case. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Members of BJP’s youth wing BJYM in Delhi on Saturday staged a protest near Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence demanding his sanction for prosecution in the 2016 JNU sedition case. The Bharatiya Janta Yuva Morcha (BJYM) activists tried to move past a  barricade near Kejriwal’s Flagstaff Road residence but were stopped by police and many of them taken away to a nearby police station from where they were released later.

The protesters raised slogans against the Kejriwal government and also tore down posters and banners outside the CM’s residence.

There were reports in newspapers that the AAP government has rejected permission for prosecution of former JNU Students Union president Kanhaiya Kumar and others in the sedition case, BJYM’s Delhi unit president Sunil Yadav claimed.

“Kejriwal should clarify if he sides with anti-nationals who raised slogans like Bharat tere tukde honge in JNU. If he is not, then he should give permission to prosecute the accused in the JNU sedition case of 2016,” Yadav said.

Kejriwal on Friday had said the Delhi government has not yet taken any decision on the prosecution sanction against Kanhaiya Kumar and others in the sedition case. He, however, said the home department of the Delhi government will take an appropriate decision after taking all facts into consideration.

The CM also rejected media reports as “speculation”. The BJP has been trying to corner the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on the issue with the party’s Delhi unit president, Manoj Tiwari, alleging that the Kejriwal government felt “patriotic” slogans were raised at JNU.

With PTI inputs

