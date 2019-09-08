JNU poll results to go to Delhi HC due to 'deadlock situation' during counting process

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The election panel at Jawaharlal Nehru University on Saturday said that they would submit the student union poll results to the Delhi High Court by September 17 due to the “deadlock situation” during the counting process. They were supposed to disclose it on Sunday as per schedule.

“The counting process, which was started on September 6 at 11.55 pm, had to be put on hold because there had been a deadlock situation between the students’ community decision on not following the GRC (Grievance Redressal Cell) recommendations of the undertaking to be given by counting agents and also in regard to the declaration of final results,” EC chairman Shashank Patel said in a press note.

“EC had tried its best to convince the GRC to change in its stand based on the demands of student community, leading to a halt in the counting process for more than 11 hours. As a consensus could not be reached after so many hours, the election committee decided to go ahead and resume the counting process with declaration of trends. However, the final result will be withheld,” he added.

Earlier in the day, when the counting was paused, JNUSU caretaker said the JNUSU elections 2019 saw massive participation of students, as, in total, 5,762 votes were polled, equal to 67.9 per cent of the student body.

“However, since the polling got over yesterday night, there has been an effort to subvert the mandate of students,” the caretaker said, demanding that the counting resume at the earliest. After the counting of 50 ballots, Aishe Ghosh (Left Unity) was leading with 29 votes. The number 2 on the list was Manish Jangid (ABVP) with 10 votes. While Prashant Kumar from NSUI bagged 5 votes, Jitendra Suna (BAPSA) and

Priyanka Bharti (CRJD) secured two votes each.