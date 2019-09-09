Anil Baijal asks Delhi civic body, police to take part in CM’s anti-dengue campaign 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has directed the vice-chairman of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and the Commissioner of Delhi Police to issue directions to their respective departments to join the campaign launched by the Delhi government to fight dengue.

Baijal wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal last week conveying to him that he had requested both departments to “ensure maximum participation” in the programme.

Delhi Police has over 80,000 personnel as of June 2019, and the DDA has more than 11,000. Together both departments run several large offices across the city. With these two agencies joining the chief minister’s initiative, it will be a shot in the arm for the fight to defeat dengue.

In addition to the L-G, as the head of the Government of Delhi’s bureaucracy, Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Dev had inspected his office in the Delhi Secretariat on Friday morning. He inspected planters and flower pots in his office on the fifth floor in the Delhi Secretariat to check whether these had any clean stagnant water.