BJP indulging in dirty politics by raking up 2016 JNU sedition case: AAP

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said the BJP is not getting real issues to target the Delhi government and that is the reason the party is indulging in "dirty politics".

Published: 09th September 2019 09:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2019 09:15 PM   |  A+A-

Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Hitting out at the BJP for claiming that the Delhi government has not yet sanctioned prosecution of the accused in the 2016 JNU sedition case, the AAP on Monday alleged that the saffron party is indulging in dirty politics.

The remarks came after Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari on Saturday alleged that the AAP government not yet sanctioning prosecution of the accused in the 2016 JNU sedition case implies that it feels "anti-national slogans" raised at the university are "patriotic".

"Amit Shah is not getting any issues to raise and that is why (former JNU students union president) Kanhaiya Kumar is being made into an issue. Why did the Delhi Police take three years to file a charge sheet when it could have been done within 90 days," Singh said.

ALSO READ | Home department will take decision on Kanhaiya Kumar, no interference: Arvind Kejriwal

"No decision has been taken yet on Kanhaiya Kumar so why is the BJP giving statements on it. The BJP is now indulging in dirty politics because there are no other issues left to raise in Delhi. The Delhi government has done excellent work in all the fields," he said.

Referring to some media reports that the AAP government may decline sanction to prosecute Kumar and others in the 2016 JNU sedition case, Tiwari said it is "highly condemnable" and has caused widespread "anger" among people.

On Monday, BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi also demanded Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to make clear if his dispensation "favours those who want to break India".

In February, a city court had lashed out at the Delhi government over delay in granting requisite sanctions to prosecute Kumar and others in the sedition case, saying they cannot sit on the file indefinitely.

