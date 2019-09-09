Home Cities Delhi

Delhi-to-Punjab bike rally to mark 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak

The rally, aimed at spreading Guru Nanak’s message of peace and humanity, would be flagged off from Gurdwara Rakabganj on October 6.

Guru Nanak

Guru Nanak (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A bike rally from Delhi to Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib in Punjab will be held next month to mark the 550th birth anniversary of the founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak Dev.

The rally, aimed at spreading Guru Nanak’s message of peace and humanity, would be flagged off from Gurdwara Rakabganj on October 6, said Manjinder Singh Sirsa, head of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC), which is organising the event.

The Sarbat Da Bhalla Bike Rally will culminate at Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib after passing through various cities. “It will cover a distance of around 250 km in around 12 hours, with brief stopovers at the Kundli border, Panipat, Karnal and Ambala,” said Sirsa.

Events highlighting Guru Nanak’s philosophy and teachings would be held to motivate the youth to follow the Sikh ethos of serving people without any discrimination on the basis of region, religion, race or caste, he said.“So far, around 1,000 Sikh bikers and persons of different faiths have registered for the rally and the total participation is expected to be around 1,500,” Sirsa said.

Twenty groups of bikers active in the National Capital Region had actively associated with the rally through WhatsApp and other social media platforms created to promote the event, he said.
The bikers will have to bear their own expenses. Free registration for the rally can be done online until September 30 through the DSGMC website. Registration forms are also available at major historic gurdwaras and Sikh educational institutions in Delhi.

The bikers would be provided literature on the teachings, philosophy and life of Guru Nanak Dev, Sirsa said.

The bikes would also be decorated with logos and posters highlighting various aspects of Guru Nanak Dev’s life, his teachings and messages, Sirsa added.

The DSGMC is also planning to run a multimedia campaign to commemorate Guru Nanak Dev’s 550th birth anniversary,

Bike rally route
Delhi-Kundli border-Panipat-Karnal-Ambala-Fatehgarh Sahib

It will cover a distance of around 250 km in around 12 hours

