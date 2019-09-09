Home Cities Delhi

DUSU polls: NSUI accuses 'anti-Dalit' ABVP of assaulting vice-presidential candidate

National Students' Union of India (NSUI) President Neeraj Kundan said the ABVP roughed up Ankit Bharti because he belongs to the Dalit community.

Published: 09th September 2019 07:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2019 07:52 PM   |  A+A-

Ankit Bharti of NSUI after he was allegedly attacked by ABVP goons (Video screengrab)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress-backed NSUI alleged on Monday that members of the ABVP attacked its vice-presidential candidate for the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) polls, a charge denied by the RSS-affiliated outfit.

National Students' Union of India (NSUI) President Neeraj Kundan said the ABVP roughed up Ankit Bharti because he belongs to the Dalit community.

"It shows the ABVP's anti-Dalit mentality". The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, however, claimed Bharti was injured in a fight with his own outfit's candidate for the post of secretary and said it will file a defamation case.

The NSUI said the alleged attack by the "goons of ABVP" happened when Bharti had gone to campaign at the College of Vocational Studies.

"He was surrounded by ABVP goons and beaten up with sticks. He was hit on the head. He was taken to RML Hospital for treatment where he received stitches on his head," said a functionary of the NSUI.

Some students present at CVS said that the attack was "pre-planned", the NSUI said.

NSUI President Neeraj Kundan said, "The attack on Bharti shows the ABVP's anti-Dalit mentality. Bharti belongs to the Dalit community, and the ABVP does not want any Dalit student to contest DUSU elections.

Seeing the support Ankit Bharti has been receiving, the ABVP is nervous. He accused the right-wing student outfit of indulging in violence and election rigging. Ashutosh Singh, the state media in-charge for the ABVP said the ABVP has nothing to do with this incident.

"There was a clash between supporters of NSUI secretary post candidate Ashish Lamba and vice-presidential candidate Ankit Bharti in the College of Vocational Studies in which the latter's supporters were hurt.

"The ABVP has nothing to do with this incident. It is an attempt by the NSUI to discredit the ABVP due to the popularity of our unit among the students.We will file a defamation case against them".

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ABVP NSUI DUSU DUSU polls Akshay Lakra Ankit Bharti
India Matters
The Control Centre at ISTRAC, Bengaluru (Photo | ISRO Twitter)
ISRO continues efforts to restore link with lander 'Vikram'
PM Modi addressing 14th Conference of Parties (CoP-14) to UNCCD in Greater Noida. (Photo | PTI)
At UN event, Modi urges world to say goodbye to single-use plastic
For representational purposes
18 states still lack plans to implement SC/ST Atrocities Act
The 200-year-old mosque at Maadhi village. (Photo | IANS Twitter)
Bihar village where Hindus maintain a centuries-old mosque

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kochi: Maradu apartment residents cry out against demolition over CRZ violation
Puducherry couple teach India how to celebrate eco-friendly Vinayaka Chaturthi
Gallery
Priyanka Chopra shared the first poster of her upcoming Bollywood film 'The Sky Is Pink' on 9 September 2019, co-starring Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Saraf. The poster shows Priyanka perched on Farhan's back who is seen giving her a piggyback ride while Zaira and Rohit run ahead of them. It looks like a crazy family journey but it's more than that. Swipe to know more about the real life person it's based on.
'The Sky is Pink': All you need to know about Priyanka Chopra's comeback Hindi film opposite Farhan Akhtar
Teen tennis sensation Bianca Andreescu was born in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada to Romanian parents. (Photo | Instagram)
Bianca Andreescu: How well do you know 19-year-old US Open champion who defeated Serena Williams
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp