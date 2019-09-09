Home Cities Delhi

Hyundai's Grand i10 NIOS for the young blood

The sleek, sporty and premium looking car follows Hyundai’s latest design philosophy.

Grand i10 NIOS

Grand i10 NIOS

By Manu Gour
Express News Service

The Grand i10 NIOS is the third big launch for Hyundai this year. This vehicle ushers in a bold new design and offers a number of segment-first technologies that definitely makes it rather appealing to a younger audience.

Design aesthetic

The sleek, sporty and premium looking car follows Hyundai’s latest design philosophy. You get the signature cascade grille, large headlights, boomerang LED DRLs and a wide stance. The rear has a similar theme with sleek looking taillights and a well-sculpted bumper. Riding on diamond-cut 15-inch alloys, the vehicle indeed looks vibrant.

Cabin and tech

The manufacturer has crafted the car to be a rather spacious hatchback that sits between the Grand i10 and the i20. With ample room for five adults, you also get a car that has an upmarket finish—think fine detailing on the dashboard with a wave pattern, premium seat upholstery and a well-integrated 20.25 cm infotainment system. Creature comforts include push-button ignition, electrically adjustable Outside Rear View Mirror (ORVM), a leather-wrapped steering wheel, tilt steering and a powerful air-conditioning unit. Being a modern automobile designed for the tech-savvy, the machine comes with a wireless phone charger, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, a premium Arkamys sound system, digital speedometer and a voice recognition function.

Performance perspective

The brand offers the vehicle in both petrol and diesel avatars. The 1.2 litre BS 6 petrol unit delivers 83 PS power and 114 Nm torque. It is available with both AMT and manual transmission options and promises to deliver over 20 kilometres per litre, making it quite a frugal offering. The other variant has a tried and tested 1.2-litre U2 diesel engine that is known for its low vibrations and refinement and it churns out a solid 75 PS power and 190 Nm torque. This version is also available with AMT and manual transmission options and has an efficiency of 26.2 kmpl. Both are fun-to-drive machines that offer a refined and peppy experience.

Our verdict

The Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS is a car that does everything right. It is stylish, spacious, frugal and rather safe too. After all, it is made from 65 per cent advanced high strength steel and gets dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors and seatbelt pretensioners with load limiter as standard across all 10 variants. Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS has been priced aggressively, with a range starting from `4.99 lakh to `7.99 lakh.

