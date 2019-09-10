A wealth of biodiversity in Delhi's own backyard

Rajkumari Sharma Tankha By

Express News Service

Spread over 115 hectares on the Yamuna floodplains, next to Kalindi Colony is the newly-announced South Biodiversity Park. It will be developed by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and the Centre for Management of Degraded Ecosystems (CEMDE), University of Delhi.

The centre, headed by Prof CR Babu, is funded by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. But this is not Delhi’s only bio-diversity park. We list here five more that have been developed over the years – parks that are a rich reservoir of flora and fauna, and an ideal picnic spot to visit with family and friends.

Aravalli Biodiversity Park

Spread over 692 acres and located on South Central Ridge, the Aravalli Biodiversity Park is home to few uncommon species of birds like the Ashy prinia, Black-breasted redstart and the Red-whiskered bulbul. The park has a fernery (specialised area for cultivation and display of ferns) as well as the Conservatory of Orchids and Conservatory of Herbal Plants.

Yamuna Biodiversity Park

Spread over 9,770 hectares, the Yamuna Biodiversity Park is located on Yamuna riverfront. Developed by the DDA with technical assistance CEMDE, it is an ideal alternative habitat for resident bird species and migratory birds. It is home to over 1,500 species of plants and animals and over 200 bird species. The park has two zones – Visitor zone and Nature Reserve zone. There also is a Nature Interpretation Centre where visitors get an insight into the basic concepts of biodiversity with the help of visual aids and touch screens along with a herbal garden, a butterfly conservatory, a sacred grove and an amphitheatre.

Tughlaqabad Biodiversity Park

Jointly developed by the DDA and CEMDE, University of Delhi, the Tughlaqabad Biodiversity Park is located on the Southern Ridge behind Tughlaqabad Fort. Spread over 200 acres, the park has been developed over two sites – one on the DDA land close to Kalkaji Extension and another near Tughlaqabad Fort and Lake with the aim of reducing pollution and recharging groundwater.

Tilpath Valley Biodiversity Park

Located northwest of Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary, the Tilpath Valley Biodiversity Park is spread over 172 acres. Over a lakh trees were planted here by around 40,000 volunteers in 2015 and another 20,000 in 2016 during its restoration exercise. It is now home to over hundred shrubs and tree species, 100-plus bird species, 30-plus butterflies species, eight mammals and 15 reptiles and amphibian species, including Sirkeer malkoha cuckoo, Indian paradise flycatcher, mongoose, Indian rock python, jackals, porcupines among others.

Neela Hauz Biodiversity Park

This one is a mini-park, spread over 3.9 hectares. It lies in the Northern Aravalli Leopard Wildlife Corridor. It came up after 2015 when DDA began restoration work of the region, de-silting Neela Hauz Lake. The banks of the lake were landscaped and native plants reintroduced. Today, the park is home to over 15,000 native plants and shrubs as well as more than 70 species of birds, including a few migratory species.