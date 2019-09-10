Home Cities Delhi

BJP leaders meet kathak exponent for Article 370 awareness campaign

On the occasion, CK Khanna, acting president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India and several leaders of the saffron outfit were also present.

BJP leaders Faggan Singh Kulaste and Satish Upadhyay met Kathak exponent Uma Sharma

BJP leaders Faggan Singh Kulaste and Satish Upadhyay met Kathak exponent Uma Sharma. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  As part of its month-long countrywide ‘Jansampark aur Janjagran’ (outreach and awareness campaign) explaining people reasons for stripping special status of Jammu and Kashmir, the leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-Union Minister Faggan Singh Kulaste and former Delhi BJP chief Satish Upadhyay met noted Kathak exponent Uma Sharma on Monday.

On the occasion, CK Khanna, acting president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and several leaders of the saffron outfit were also present. After the meeting, Kulaste said determination of Prime Minister Narendra Modi had led to abrogation of article 370, which has given strength to unity, integrity, and sovereignty of the country.

“The ability of taking strong decisions of Modi government is also popular abroad. The people feel, that whatever seemed impossible so far has now become possible because of the PM.

Article 370 in BJP’s manifesto would represent hope and desires of people, which has been abrogated by Modi government and it has fulfilled its promise,” said the minister. As part of the campaign, the senior BJP leaders including ministers and MPs will hold public meetings across several cities. 

They will meet noted personalities from various fields in different parts of the country. The month-long drive started on September 1. Responding to Monday’s meeting, which took place in Greater Kailash, Upadhyay said article 370 was a trouble for the country and it had become imperative to be abrogated.  
“For the country’s unity and integrity, it is a historic decision. Our objective is to create awareness about benefits of its abrogation hence we are meeting people who are working as a role model for the society,” Upadhyay said. 

A press statement by Delhi BJP said Sharma had supported the government’s move to abolish the article 370. 

Opposition party workers join BJP

Several Muslim workers of Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) joined the BJP in the presence of its local unit chief Manoj Tiwari. Addressing the newly inducted party members, Tiwari said that due to the popularity of PM Modi, people are joining the party.

He said that the presence of such a large number of people of minority communities at BJP Office proved that BJP has succeeded in ‘Sabka Saath-Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas’ (development for all).“BJP is progressing with its will power and bringing the people of the country together,” said Tiwari.

