Nepalese man found dead in South Delhi flat 

Published: 10th September 2019 11:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2019 11:30 PM

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 28-year-old Nepalese man was found dead in a pool of blood in his rented flat in South Delhi with a sharp cut on his nape on Tuesday, said police.

Sunil Tamang's body was found in his third-floor flat at Lajpat Nagar IV, where he was living along with a woman partner for over a year, and he worked in a restaurant, they said.

His mother belong to a village in Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh, said police.

Police was apprised of the death by the landlord, A K Datta.

When police reached the spot, they found blood splattered all over the floor around the body, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Chinmoy Biswal.

A sharp cut was found on the back his neck, he added.

Police said the victim's partner had gone to meet her friend in Greater Noida on Monday at 11.30 pm.

When she returned on Tuesday around 2 pm, she found the door of room unlocked from inside and the body inside, the officer added.

A forensic team subsequently examined the scene of crime with a dog squad too pressed into service to sniff clues, the DCP said.

A case of murder has been registered and the body has been sent to AIIMS mortuary for post-mortem, the officer said.

Police are also questioning his partner and are looking for CCTV camera footage, if available.

They are also looking for phone-call records of the deceased, the officer added.

The woman told police the two had spoken over phone till late on Monday night, the officer said.

The family of the deceased have been informed, the police added.

The cause of death will be ascertained after post-mortem, police said.

