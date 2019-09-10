Home Cities Delhi

Old Delhi’s women-only park 'Zanana Bagh’set on revival track

Parda Bagh or ‘Zanana Bagh’ in Delhi's Daryaganj served as a secret meeting point for women crusaders of the freedom struggle.

Published: 10th September 2019 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2019 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

The park got a face-lift last year, with installation of an open gymnasium and a toilet block

The park got a face-lift last year, with installation of an open gymnasium and a toilet block. (Photo | EPS)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Parda Bagh or ‘Zanana Bagh’ (women-only park) located in the precinct of the historical Daryaganj, the erstwhile cantonment of the British, would once remain abuzz with a host of activities, especially during festivals, with women of the Walled city and adjoining neighbourhoods thronging the garden.

They would come for leisure and spend hours with family and friends. It was here that several meetings, during the freedom movement, were organised to unite people and mobilise support for the cause.

The garden continued to be a favourite hotspot for women residents of old Delhi for years even after Independence. However, the park lost its charm over the years as footfall fell drastically. Now, this small green patch in the Walled city is set to get back its vibrancy and splendour, as the Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation (SRDC) has resolved to take measures for its revival. The decision was taken in SRDC’s board meeting held last month.

Though the facility belongs to South Delhi Municipal Corporation, an official of the Delhi government said, the project would be taken up by the SRDC.“The revival of Zanana Bagh is part of the Jama Masjid precinct redevelopment plan. The consultant will prepare a detailed project report,” he said.

Pradeep Sachdeva Design Associates (PSDA) is the architect consultant for the redevelopment of the area around the historical mosque.

“We are exploring possibilities whether to keep the park at its original place or shift to a nearby location. Revival of Parda Bagh is a good idea, as women will feel more comfortable being here,” Sachdeva said.

According to heritage experts and elderly residents of Jama Masjid area, the park was set up during the 1860s when a caravan sarai, commissioned by Mughal princess Jahanara, was demolished and a town hall and a park — Company Bagh — were built in its place.

“The Company Bagh was meant for the menfolk. Parda Bagh was created for women. Men’s entry was restricted and only children up to five years of age could go inside,” Haji Fayyazuddin, owner of the Haji Hotel, opposite Jama Masjid, said.

Sohail Hashmi, author and filmmaker, who conducts heritage walks, said the entry gate was guarded by two heavily-built women guards.

“My grandmother held a meeting during the Quit India movement, at Parda Bagh in which women of old Delhi participated. It was considered a secure place for such meetings, as, at the time, the concept of women police did not exist. A Teej Mela was also organised here and food stalls were placed, but it was only for women,” he said.

The park was given a facelift last year when an open gymnasium was installed and a toilet block was also built.“The park is in good shape but stray dogs are a matter of concern,” said an Anganwadi (child care centre) worker, who lives in the vicinity.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Parda Bagh Zanana Bagh Old delhi park revival
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
India not behind our players' boycott of Pakistan tour: Sri Lanka
UK's new Prime Minister Boris Johnson ( Photo | AP)
Boost for Indian students as UK reintroduces 2-year post-study work visa
Apples (Photo | Pexels.com
Govt to procure Kashmiri apples, pay farmers via Direct Benefit Transfer
The residents of Kasavalanadu Pudur,who are predominantly Hindus except for a handful of Muslim families, started preparing ten days in advance for the festival. (Photo | Express)
Harmony reigns in Thanjavur village as Hindus celebrate 'Allah festival'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu addressing media who was house arrested at Tadepalli near Vijayawada on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Chandrababu Naidu, son Lokesh put under house arrest ahead of protest in Andhra
Onam festival celebration at Mahalingapuram Iyyappan temple in Chennai. ( Photo | EPS)
Malayalis celebrate Onam with joy and happiness
Gallery
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said several families were forced to leave their villages in Atmakur after attacks by YSRC workers and ‘Chalo Atmakur’ rally on September 11 is intended to save democracy and safeguard human rights. In picture, Former M
Andhra protests: Naidu, other TDP leaders under house arrest as YSRC government stops 'Chalo Atmakur' rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp