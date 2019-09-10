Old Delhi’s women-only park 'Zanana Bagh’set on revival track

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Parda Bagh or ‘Zanana Bagh’ (women-only park) located in the precinct of the historical Daryaganj, the erstwhile cantonment of the British, would once remain abuzz with a host of activities, especially during festivals, with women of the Walled city and adjoining neighbourhoods thronging the garden.

They would come for leisure and spend hours with family and friends. It was here that several meetings, during the freedom movement, were organised to unite people and mobilise support for the cause.

The garden continued to be a favourite hotspot for women residents of old Delhi for years even after Independence. However, the park lost its charm over the years as footfall fell drastically. Now, this small green patch in the Walled city is set to get back its vibrancy and splendour, as the Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation (SRDC) has resolved to take measures for its revival. The decision was taken in SRDC’s board meeting held last month.

Though the facility belongs to South Delhi Municipal Corporation, an official of the Delhi government said, the project would be taken up by the SRDC.“The revival of Zanana Bagh is part of the Jama Masjid precinct redevelopment plan. The consultant will prepare a detailed project report,” he said.

Pradeep Sachdeva Design Associates (PSDA) is the architect consultant for the redevelopment of the area around the historical mosque.

“We are exploring possibilities whether to keep the park at its original place or shift to a nearby location. Revival of Parda Bagh is a good idea, as women will feel more comfortable being here,” Sachdeva said.

According to heritage experts and elderly residents of Jama Masjid area, the park was set up during the 1860s when a caravan sarai, commissioned by Mughal princess Jahanara, was demolished and a town hall and a park — Company Bagh — were built in its place.

“The Company Bagh was meant for the menfolk. Parda Bagh was created for women. Men’s entry was restricted and only children up to five years of age could go inside,” Haji Fayyazuddin, owner of the Haji Hotel, opposite Jama Masjid, said.

Sohail Hashmi, author and filmmaker, who conducts heritage walks, said the entry gate was guarded by two heavily-built women guards.

“My grandmother held a meeting during the Quit India movement, at Parda Bagh in which women of old Delhi participated. It was considered a secure place for such meetings, as, at the time, the concept of women police did not exist. A Teej Mela was also organised here and food stalls were placed, but it was only for women,” he said.

The park was given a facelift last year when an open gymnasium was installed and a toilet block was also built.“The park is in good shape but stray dogs are a matter of concern,” said an Anganwadi (child care centre) worker, who lives in the vicinity.