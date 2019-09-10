Wheelchair-bound woman harassed by CISF at Delhi airport, accused of 'doing drama'

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Virali Modi, a motivational speaker and a disability rights activist alleged that she was harassed by a CISF personnel while she was travelling from Indira Gandhi International Airport to Mumbai.

“YOU HAVE TO STAND UP FOR SECURITY CHECKING! STOP DOING DRAMA!,” - The CISF at Delhi airport said this to me. @jayantsinha @CISFHQrs @DelhiAirport @debolin_sen @BookLuster @guptasonali PLEASE RT - THIS TREATMENT TOWARDS THE DISABLED IS RIDICULOUS pic.twitter.com/WGYFULblUm — Virali Modi (@Virali01) September 9, 2019

Modi took to social media to share her harrowing experience after she was asked by a female CISF staffer to get up from the chair and walk. Virali had a spinal cord injury in 2006 and has been wheelchair-bound for more than a decade.

“I had a worst experience with one of your female CISF. She started forcing me to stand up even though the porter and I told her multiple times that I could not stand. She refused to do my checking. I even offered to show her my passport,” Modi wrote in a letter to CISF which was shared on her Twitter profile.

The head of CISF from Delhi called and expressed his regret over the situation and apologized profusely. He has invited me to meet him whenever I’m in Delhi next and has asked to provide soft-skills regarding disability to the CISF. 1. — Virali Modi (@Virali01) September 9, 2019

This does not resolve the situation, but this is the stepping stone towards inclusion and sensitivity at airports. Thank you for your RTs and support! — Virali Modi (@Virali01) September 9, 2019

Virali, who is a US resident, said the CISF staffer yelled at her and said that the former was doing drama. “I should be treated with respect and sensitivity. I request you to please look into this matter,” she insisted. Sources in CISF said that the matter has been resolved.