Delhi-based designer Shilpa Agrawalla gives juttis a new avatar

By Express News Service

This festive season, Delhi-based designer Shilpa Agrawalla brings forth a new rendition of the age-old juttis. Inspired by nature, architecture and weaving them together with her love for thread work, Agrawalla’s Fall’19 collection breaks the monotony of fall colours with a dose of peppy tones.

Talking about the collection, Agrawalla says, “It is a melange of various elements. We have used thread work which is being used since ages along with various tribal prints. You will also see pairs which are a reflection of what modern art is and some that are entirely hand-painted.”

Apart from comfort, embroidery is another important aspect for Agrawalla. For this particular collection, she has used cutdana, sequins and anchor thread in techniques like hand embroidery and applique detailing. “It takes around three days to complete the embroidery on one pair of jutti,” she says.

As for the fabric, she has used handwoven one, silk being the most preferred followed by resham.

Moving away from earthy tones, the collection dwells deeper into peppy tones, including pinks, blues and purples.

“Love Me Not is one such piece that showcases the play of threads of various colours like yellow, white and pink with cutdana. It’s a piece of art that is selling 50 pairs a day,” says the designer, who believes in taking a special care of the quality of each single piece.

“I personally take care of each piece my label ShilpSutra creates,” she remarks

Agrawalla, was never a jutti fan as she found them extremely uncomfortable. It was while she was looking for a pair to wear at her sister’s wedding that she decided to make one rather than continue searching in vain.

One thing led to another and she found her passion in designing juttis. In 2015 she started her label ShilpSutra and there has been no looking back ever since.