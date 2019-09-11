Delhi doctors remove 11 kilos from woman’s breasts to save her spine

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Doctors in the national capital performed a complicated procedure on a 56-year-old woman by removing a total of 11 kg from her breasts, helping the woman get rid of her chronic back and shoulder pain.

Due to a rare condition, Gigantomastia, characterised by excessive breast growth, the patient was under threat of developing a degenerative kyphosis which causes a patient’s spine to curve forward hunching

her back.

“Disproportionately large breasts lead to various physiological problems like severe back and shoulder pain, improper posture and restricted physical activity. In the long run, this may also lead to the hunchback, which causes further health issues. In such cases, breast reduction is usually the best treatment option, the patient’s preliminary assessment also backed the same. The procedure went extremely well leading to a speedy and smooth recovery,” said Dr. Ajaya Kashyap, Medical Director, KAS Medical Centre and MedSpa.

While kyphosis itself is a painful and physically limiting condition, its progression could further lead to shortness of breath due to lung compression. Moreover, if the nerves running through the spine become compressed or pinched due to bending of the spine, the nerve signals could get disrupted and cause numbness or weakness in the limbs, problems with the sense of balance.

In a statement, the doctors underlined that by removing a total of 11 kg from both the breasts, a previous record where around 15 pounds (6.8 kg) from both the breast was removed in the United States was broken by the Indian team in this case.

“Anyone suffering from breast pain, pain in the shoulders, back, or neck or is having redness, itchiness, and warmth on or underneath the breasts might be having Gigantomastia.

Depending on the degree of breast enlargement and personal pain endurance, one can decide the treatment they want to take,” said Dr. Kashyap.