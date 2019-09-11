Home Cities Delhi

Delhi doctors remove 11 kilos from woman’s breasts to save her spine

Disproportionately large breasts lead to various physiological problems like severe back and shoulder pain, improper posture and restricted physical activity.

Published: 11th September 2019 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2019 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

Surgery

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Doctors in the national capital performed a complicated procedure on a 56-year-old woman by removing a total of 11 kg from her breasts, helping the woman get rid of her chronic back and shoulder pain.

Due to a rare condition, Gigantomastia, characterised by excessive breast growth, the patient was under threat of developing a degenerative kyphosis which causes a patient’s spine to curve forward hunching
her back.

“Disproportionately large breasts lead to various physiological problems like severe back and shoulder pain, improper posture and restricted physical activity. In the long run, this may also lead to the hunchback, which causes further health issues. In such cases, breast reduction is usually the best treatment option, the patient’s preliminary assessment also backed the same. The procedure went extremely well leading to a speedy and smooth recovery,”  said Dr. Ajaya Kashyap, Medical Director, KAS Medical Centre and MedSpa.

While kyphosis itself is a painful and physically limiting condition, its progression could further lead to shortness of breath due to lung compression. Moreover, if the nerves running through the spine become compressed or pinched due to bending of the spine, the nerve signals could get disrupted and cause numbness or weakness in the limbs, problems with the sense of balance.

In a statement, the doctors underlined that by removing a total of 11 kg from both the breasts, a previous record where around 15 pounds (6.8 kg) from both the breast was removed in the United States was broken by the Indian team in this case.

“Anyone suffering from breast pain, pain in the shoulders, back, or neck or is having redness, itchiness, and warmth on or underneath the breasts might be having Gigantomastia.

Depending on the degree of breast enlargement and personal pain endurance, one can decide the treatment they want to take,” said Dr. Kashyap.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ajaya Kashyap Gigantomastia Gigantomastia india case KAS Medical Centre and MedSpa
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
India not behind our players' boycott of Pakistan tour: Sri Lanka
UK's new Prime Minister Boris Johnson ( Photo | AP)
Boost for Indian students as UK reintroduces 2-year post-study work visa
Apples (Photo | Pexels.com
Govt to procure Kashmiri apples, pay farmers via Direct Benefit Transfer
The residents of Kasavalanadu Pudur,who are predominantly Hindus except for a handful of Muslim families, started preparing ten days in advance for the festival. (Photo | Express)
Harmony reigns in Thanjavur village as Hindus celebrate 'Allah festival'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Violence over new traffic fine in New Delhi; Youth Congress clashes with cops
OH MY GIZMO | Samsung S10e review: 'e' for efficient? You bet!
Gallery
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said several families were forced to leave their villages in Atmakur after attacks by YSRC workers and ‘Chalo Atmakur’ rally on September 11 is intended to save democracy and safeguard human rights. In picture, Former M
Andhra protests: Naidu, other TDP leaders under house arrest as YSRC government stops 'Chalo Atmakur' rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp