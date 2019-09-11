Home Cities Delhi

Draft policy on feeding rooms in public places formulated

The policy was circulated to all landowning departments and other public-dealing departments in July for inviting comments.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party government has told the Delhi High Court that it has come up with a draft policy for setting up rooms for feeding and changing diapers of infants in public places.
The court was informed that the Delhi government’s Department of Women and Child Development (WCD) has drafted the policy and the process of placing the document in the public domain for suggestions was underway.

State policy
The Delhi government, in an affidavit filed in response to the petition, said that the Department of Urban Development (UD) had asked the WCD department to frame a state policy.

“Accordingly, on behalf of the department of UD, the department of WCD has drafted a state policy by the name ‘Setting up of feeding room for the purpose of baby care room or nursing station or changing soggy diapers or feeding of infant in public places’,” it said.

The affidavit said that as soon as comments and suggestions were received from all stakeholders and public-spirited persons, the same will be examined in consultation with the urban development department and other landowning agencies.

In public interest
“Suggestions/comments which are in public interest will be incorporated in the draft policy. Thereafter, the same will be issued after seeking approval of government,” it said.

The affidavit, filed before a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar, said the final policy will be sent to all stakeholders and landowning departments for its implementation and timelines will be sought so that the implementation can be monitored.

Consultations have been held with the civic bodies, the Delhi Development Authority and the departments of women and child development and urban development.

