The Jaipur Literature Festival travels to Toronto end of September

To celebrate the launch, a curtain-raiser was jointly hosted by the High Commission of Canada in India and the JLF organisers, Teamwork Arts, at Canada House in New Delhi last week.

(From left) Author Namita Gokhale, festival director Jennifer Graham, Canadian High Commissioner in India Nadir Patel and Sanjoy Roy from Teamwork Arts

By Express News Service

The Jaipur Literature Festival will be travelling to Canada this month-end. The three-day event titled JLF Toronto, will begin on September 27.

The fest will be held at Toronto’s Distillery Historic District, one of Canada’s premier arts, culture and entertainment destinations. As always there will be book reading sessions, discussions, outdoor performances, art installations and culinary offerings.

Speaking at the Curtain Raiser, the High Commissioner of Canada in India Nadir Patel said, “I am pleased that a new JLF chapter will now be hosted in the city of Toronto. 

Several Canadian writers of eminence have participated in the festival in the past, at Jaipur, including Margaret Atwood and Yann Martel etc. The festival is yet another milestone in the rich people-to-people ties between our two nations.  

I am confident that the festival will provide an opportunity to make a new connection in the literary and cultural sphere and further enhance our bilateral ties in this sector.”

JLF has already been held at London, Belfast, New York, Boulder, Houston, Adelaide, and now Toronto, recreating the festival’s spirit and magic across the world.

“We are thrilled to bring the vim and vigour of the world’s biggest literary event to Toronto, and celebrate diversity while creating a platform to share each other’s stories,” said Sanjoy K. Roy, Managing Director, Teamwork Arts.

