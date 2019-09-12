Delhi man dies after jumping in front of moving metro train

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 55-year-old man Wednesday committed suicide by jumping in front of a moving Metro train in north Delhi’s Azadpur area, police said, adding that the victim has been identified as Anil Gupta, a resident of Majlis Park.

Police said that a call reporting the incident was received at Azadpur Metro Police Station around 3 pm to report that an unknown man had jumped in front of a train at Platform number 1.

“The victim was dead on the spot,” police said, adding that initially he could not be identified as no identity cards or documents were recovered from his body.

There was no suicide note either, they said. Earlier in the day, a 28-year-old woman died under mysterious circumstances in east Delhi’s Shahdara area. The deceased has been identified as Shivangi Kasana, a teacher at a private school here.

Police said they were informed about the death by hospital authorities around 11 am. The incidents took place a day after World Suicide Prevention Day.

Earlier, a 26-year-old woman had committed suicide by jumping in front of an oncoming train at Model Town Metro station on September 7, close to the Azadpur Metro station.