Home Cities Delhi

Gautam Gambhir pitches for proper waste management for green Delhi

He expressed concern over mountain of garbage at Ghazipur landfill and its impact on people living in adjoining areas.

Published: 12th September 2019 04:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2019 07:24 PM   |  A+A-

Former cricketer and now East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: East Delhi BJP MP Gautam Gambhir on Thursday stressed on proper waste management for a green Delhi and said he was trying to find a permanent solution for landfills in Ghazipur and other areas in his constituency.

Addressing the conference 'Building GREEN Real Estate' organised by CII-CBRE, he said there was a need to strengthen public transport system in the national capital to check pollution and traffic congestion.

The former Indian cricketer asked the industry to help in green initiatives through corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds.

He expressed concern over mountain of garbage at Ghazipur landfill and its impact on people living in adjoining areas.

The MP informed that he recently met municipal commissioner of Indore in this regard.

"During my tenure, we will find a permanent solution to Ghazipur landfill," he said.

Converting Ghazipur landfill into a green space and utilisation of waste to generate energy, clean Yamuna project were some of the promises made during polls by Gambhir.

Talking about air pollution, Gambhir said electric vehicle is the future and the government is promoting it through subsidies.

He rued that the number of buses has come down in the national capital to around 3,000-4,000 and stressed that public transport system should be upgraded and strengthened.

Gambhir also spoke about the need for restoration of water bodies and rain water harvesting.

Apart from waste segregation and its management, Gambhir said women security is his top priority and added that many CCTV cameras have been installed in his constituency.

Stating that Rs 5 crore fund annually under the Members of Parliament Local Area Development (MPLAD) was not sufficient, he said the industry should come forward and increase CSR funding for undertaking such projects.

Kunal Kumar, joint secretary and mission director (smart cities), Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, said it is imperative to drive green ideas in view of rapid urbanisation.

Aditya Berlia, Vice Chairman of CII Delhi State, said, "Facility management is at the interface of tenants, investors, contractors and local authorities and thus, they are on the front line of implementing any plans to increase a building's sustainability".

Speaking at the conference, Rajesh Pandit, MD (GWS and PM) CBRE South Asia said, "With investors taking increasing note of environmental risk, it is important for facility management to be proactive in enhancing building-level sustainability".

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gautam Gambhir
India Matters
Stills from the viral video shows Ram Shaw's helmet decorated with all his papers.
Gujarat biker pastes licence, vehicle documents on helmet to avoid fines  
Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh (File photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee protecting 1 crore Rohingyas, Bangladeshi Muslims: Dilip Ghosh
Railways to use kulhad to serve tea at stations. (Photo |Saptaparna Dutta)
Railways to shun plastic, 400 stations to soon be served tea in kulhads
Mahindra XUV300
A brand new car on subscription? Mahindra is making that possible

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Subashri
Chennai techie run over by lorry after illegally erected AIADMK banner falls on her
World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)
PV Sindhu to set up Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam
Gallery
Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history, and is the only player alongside Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take more than 1000 international wickets. (File | AP)
Happy birthday Shane Warne: Australia spin legend turns 50
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp