IIIT-Delhi placement record stays above 90 per cent

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The IIIT-Delhi on Wednesday said that their placement record continues to be impressive as most programmes have a 96 per cent to 98 per cent placement record.

“This placement season, a total of 443 offers were made at the Institute, which comprises 269 full-time job offers and 174 intern offers,” Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi Director Ranjan Bose said.

More than 102 companies visited the campus offering 269 full-time jobs and 174 offers for intern, IIIT-D said in a statement. Out of these, 265 placements happened in Indian companies and four were overseas offers.

The highest salary in Indian company was Rs 39 lakh for BTech and Rs 39 lakh for MTech, whereas the highest salary at overseas companies was Rs 40.72 lakh.

The average package for BTech was Rs 15.81 lakh, Rs 17.43 lakh for BTech CSE 17.43 and Rs 11.30 lakh for BTech ECE. Average MTech package was Rs 16.39 lakh, Rs 16.27 lakh for MTech CSE, and Rs 17.65 lakh for MTech ECE.

Overall average salary this year was Rs 16.06 lakh, they said. The Institute closed its admission process this month, and with this year’s admission, IIIT-Delhi’s student population has grown to 2,230 students, including 1,564 BTech, 484 MTech, and 182 PhD students.