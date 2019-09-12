‘My research is gone. Now, I have to begin from scratch,’ DU professor on raid by Pune Police

Mudita Girotra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: On Tuesday when Pune Police spent hours conducting searches at DU professor Hany Babu MT’s home and were in the process of seizing documents and electronic devices, he consistently raised questions about where he figured in the Bhima Koregaon case.

Above that, he had major concerns about where his research and reading material was going and by when he would get it back.

“My friend and professor (K) Satyanarayana had a similar experience in Hyderabad. His house was raided. Nothing happened to him after that but for an academician, when their work is taken away that itself is the biggest punishment,” Babu told this newspaper.

“It is worse than being incarcerated.... All my material is gone. I will have to begin from the scratch. It’s not just about teaching. It’s also about research, the academic projects that you have taken up. So many pending projects, which are not published, were saved only on gmail but that is also blocked,” he said.

He further said for those who raise their voice against the State and stand up for something, such raids “are an effort to intimidate”.

“I am apprehensive that there might be fabrication of evidence. That’s a usual thing that turns into a prolonged legal battle,” he said.

‘Legal opinion'

Hany Babu MT’s wife Jenny Rowena said that they were meeting lawyers to get various opinions. “We will certainly take legal action,” she said.