Not welcome: AAP’s beautification plan hits centre hurdle

According to the minutes of the meeting, the submitted design proposal appears to be too weak for entrance to the capital.

Published: 12th September 2019 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2019 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Urban Arts Commission chairman PSN Rao

By Siddhanta Mishra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The AAP government’s ambitious project of constructing massive gates showcasing Delhi’s history has hit a roadblock, with the Delhi Urban Arts Commission (DUAC) head terming the proposal as a “waste of public money.”

In December last year, the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC) proposed to beautify entry points and to create Welcome Gates on roads leading to the city. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had given nod to the project. 

The AAP government had set aside Rs 25 crore for the project in this year’s Budget. Later, the tourism department had submitted its proposals to the Commission in the May-July period.  As per norms, it is mandatory to have DUAC approval for commencing work on such projects. 

“We asked the department to make the changes as per the observation made in the meetings but they refused to do. The biggest problem is that the project is an absolute waste of public money.

Instead, the government should focus on building more roads, hospitals and schools. There is no requirement of gates,” DUAC chairman PSN Rao told The Morning Standard. 

According to the minutes of the meeting, the submitted design proposal appears to be too weak for entrance to the capital.  “The massive steel structure’s scale should signify the culture and character of Delhi. The structure does not portray the future vision of the city in its design and thus needs to be more detailed upon,” the DUAC observed.

“Water bodies should not be encouraged keeping in view the scarcity of water in the city and its regular upkeep and maintenance. The Asoka emblem and the National Flag are symbols of national importance. These shall be used judiciously as they portray the integrity and strength of our nation. Their placement, size and colour scheme shall be with due respect to the original size and its design,” the DUAC added.

According to a tourism official, the government had planned to construct Welcome Gates at  12 border points of the national capital in two phases. 

The first phase was to cover entry points at Anand Vihar, Apsara border, Tikri Kalan border and Kapashera border — all the roads which come under the Public Works Department (PWD). But now, the project is caught in a limbo after the Commission raised several objections to the beautification project. 

