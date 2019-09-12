Pollution checks at 42 Delhi bus terminals, depots 

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Government on Wednesday allowed pollution checking for private vehicles at 42 Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) terminals and bus depots to ease the crowded Pollution Checking Centres (PCC).

“The number of applicants at the PCCs across Delhi has increased from 15,000 to 45,000 and it keeps increasing on daily basis. At 941 pollution centres in Delhi, the daily load or the average number of checks was above 2,200. There are 10 centres with overload complaints,” Delhi Minister of Transport, Kailash Gahlot said at a press conference on Wednesday

Gahlot also announced that the centre would now be open from 7 am to 10 pm. “The server capacity has also been increased so that there is no inconvenience for public from today.

After increasing the server capacity, the rate of applications per hour improved from 3,200 applications to 6,000 cases per hour. By the evening this service will stabilise.

The DTC terminals and depots, the pollution checks for buses are being opened.

These will be open from 11 am till 7 pm for the public,” he added. The government has also deployed civil defense volunteers at the 10 busiest centres for crowd management.

He also hinted at reducing challans under the Motor Vehicle Act. “We are taking feedback from all stakeholders and departments . If we feel it needs to be reduced, we will take a conscious call,” he said.