Qutub Minar drenched in 445 LED light points

The splendid minaret Qutb Minar, located in Mehrauli has become a much-visited touristy spot over the years. It clocks more than thousands of visits per day. Founded in 1192, by Qutb al-Din Aibak, this minaret was completed by Aibak’s successor and son-in-law Shamsuddin Iltutmish in 1220. But the heritage site has been damaged in parts several times due to calamities and each time rebuilt by different rulers.

Today, the UNESCO World heritage site depicts a 73-metre tall tapering tower with five storeys, a 14.3 metres base diameter that reduces to 2.7 metres at the top of the peak. With intricate carvings and calligraphic verses on the structure, the minaret has garnered worldwide acclaim.

Lately, it has become an arts and culture destination with a number of forums organising several events and heritage walks at the popular 13th-century iconic city structure.

The latest initiative is by Signify, formerly known as Philips Lighting, that has lit this heritage site using colour kinetics technology.

The brand has provided 445 LED light points in warm white colour to create an impressive design focusing on the architectural features of the tower.

“The Qutb Minar has an enduring social texture reflecting the city’s identity as the historic political centre of the country,” says Sumit Padmakar Joshi, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Signify’s operations in India.

He further adds, “At Signify, we are committed to helping Indian cities develop more eco-friendly tourist landmarks by using LED lighting to lower energy use and reduce operating costs. This is a cost-effective and energy-efficient initiative.”

This initiative was completed in association of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and National Buildings Construction Corporation Limited India (NBCC India).

Previously too, to promote the night tourism in the city, the brand has illuminated other historical heritage sites of the Red Fort and Safdarjung Tomb.