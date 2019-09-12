Home Cities Delhi

Ravissant brings silver to the limelight

Luxe brand Ravissant taps into the rising trend of silver-plated and sterling silver items.

Silver is no more an occasion-ware and occasion-use metal. It has now become an everyday use metal in many households.

Gone are the days when people bought silver solely for investment purposes. Even elders almost detested buying silver-plated items as ‘silver-plated’ was considered not worth a second look.

But now, people are opting for both silver and silver-plated products, be it for a birthday, a baby shower or a house-warming party. 

And this festive season, it is the silver-plated dinner set that has seen a spike in demand. The nouveau riche are using it in social gatherings with much delight. “The trend started around a decade ago and is now much in vogue,” says Ravi Chawla, owner of luxury silverware brand, Ravissant. 

Moving with times, Ravissant has come up with its new range of silver and silver-plated products, aimed at Indians and international buyers. 

Broadly divided into two, one section of the collection has been designed by Ravissant’s inhouse design team and another by Italian designer Patrizia Guitto, who has been associated with the brand for over a decade now.

“Guitto brings with her European sensibilities and the latest trends in the European markets. Her gift items like candle stands and photo frames are in equal demand as our traditional Indian designs,” says Chawla.   

Stating that silver-plated products are as much in demand as sterling silver these days, Chawla informs that most of the demand for household silver-plated dinnerware and tableware is from young couples. “The main reason being it is affordable and doesn’t require much care,” he says. Agrees Deepti Singhania who heads Ravissant’s design team. 

“Silver is no more an occasion-ware and occasion-use metal. It has now become an everyday use metal in many households and the numbers are increasing,” she says, adding, “The reason being it is premium, classy and rich, all at once. Also, the mindset that plated is not good no more exists.” 

Ravissant 2019 collection has two lines – Royal Palace Collection, which consists of sterling silver items embellished with semi-precious stone, lapis and Imperial Collection that consists of silver-plated items embellished with malachite.

Both lines include platters, boxes, centrepieces, champagne buckets, tiered cake stands, fruits dishes and dinner and tea sets. 

“Along with these two big collections, we have launched smaller collections like the Beaded Collection with sterling silver gift items embellished in semi-precious beads, and the Divinity Collection which has statues of Radha Krishna, Sai Baba and Lord Ganesha,” says Singhania, adding that there also are products like tea lights and small platters for the budget buyers.   

“Since we celebrate Indian handicrafts, each of our items is handcrafted by the kaarigars at our Noida factory. There is no machine work.” 

