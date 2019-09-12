Voting for Delhi University Students Union underway, NSUI alleges EVM malfunction

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Amid allegations of EVM malfunctioning and denial of entry to some candidates, polling was underway for Delhi University Students Union poll on Thursday.

There are 16 candidates in the fray and 52 polling centres have been set up. Over 1.3 lakh students are eligible to cast their vote.

North campus recorded 38 per cent voter turnout across 17 booths. Congress-affiliated National Students' Union of India claimed its joint secretary candidate Abhishek Chaprana was denied entry to polling booths in Dayal Singh College in south Delhi.

The student outfit claimed Chaprana was illegally detained. Police said Chaprana was canvassing for votes outside the college, which is not allowed.

When he was asked not to canvass, he "misbehaved" with policemen and had to be detained, they said.

The outfit also alleged malfunctioning of EVM at a college. Ruchi Gupta, NSUI national in-charge tweeted, "Again, in Aryabhatt college, EVM is malfunctioning as usual AGAINST NSUI. When ballot is pressed for NSUI candidate, EVM does not light up to indicate registration of vote. Our rep is getting more details".

An election committee member said the votes were being cast but there was some problem with the light that glows.

The was replaced, he said, adding 152 votes had been cast. NSUI's secretary candidate Ashish Lamba was not allowed to enter Ramjas College after ABVP alleged he had brought some outsiders with him.

Police said they have not received any complaint so far and the election has been peaceful.

Out of the 16 candidates in fray, there are only four women in contention, while two of them are contesting independently.

The RSS-affiliated Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has fielded Akshit Dahiya for the post of DUSU president, Pradeep Tanwar for the vice president's post, Yogit Rathee for the general secretary's post and Shivangi Kherwal for the post of joint secretary.

The National Students Union of India (NSUI) has pitted Chetna Tyagi against Dahiya and Left-backed AISA's Damini Kain for the post of president.

The NSUI has fielded Ankit Bharti for the vice president's post, Ashish Lamba for the secretary's post and Abhishek Chaprana for the post of joint secretary.

Last year, the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad had won three posts while the NSUI won one post.