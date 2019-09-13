Bid for UNESCO’s heritage tag on revival track

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Preparations for reapplying for World Heritage tag for the national capital has begun in right earnest, with the tourism department asking Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) to update the dossier sent to UNESCO previously. The department will also write to the Centre seeking clarification on “certain” points, including the need of fresh documentation for renewing the nomination for the badge.

The decision was taken in a meeting on Thursday, also featuring a representative of Intach. A senior government official said that deliberation was held on how to move the proposal for the coveted status forward through the ministry of culture.

“Intach representatives apprised the tourism department on what needs to be done in the matter. The department will write to the culture minister seeking clarification on whether a fresh application will be required or the previous report is fine or needs to be updated. However, Intach has already been asked to initiate updation of the old dossier,” the official said.

The INTACH, which is associated with conservation and protection of historic buildings, had prepared the dossier on Delhi, which was a part of the formal application to UNESCO sent in January 2014. The Centre had withdrawn the nomination in May 2015 without citing any reason. On September 4, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia decided to initiate the process of sending nomination for the heritage tag once again.

AGK Menon, a consultant with Intach, had earlier said that the onus was on the Delhi government and the Centre to inform UNESCO about development carried out in Shahjahanabad and New Delhi areas over the last four years.