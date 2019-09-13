Home Cities Delhi

Canadian deported for beating up immigration officer at Delhi airport

The immigration officer called in the Delhi Police and lodged a formal complaint against the Canadian national who was deported by Lufthansa airlines.

Published: 13th September 2019 03:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2019 03:53 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi airport, IGI

The passenger who arrived on Lufthansa Airlines flight from Munich landed at Delhi airport on September 11. (File photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: A Canadian national was deported from the international airport here on Wednesday night after he got into a major fight with an immigration officer over an issue of immigration clearance.

The passenger who arrived on Lufthansa Airlines flight from Munich landed at Delhi airport on September 11. As per rules, every international passenger is required to clear immigration to exit any country.

"During immigration clearance, the officer enquired why the Canadian had failed to fill his immigration form properly and asked him whether he was unaware of the rules. The Canadian national then got into an argument with the official and beat him up badly," sources on the spot told ANI.

The immigration officer called in the Delhi Police and lodged a formal complaint against the Canadian national.

"The foreign national was deported by Lufthansa airlines as per rule," immigration sources said.

Another incident was reported at Terminal 3 today involving an immigration officer and a passenger.

The incident took place at around 2:30 pm when the passenger identified as one RR Bhatia who arrived in Delhi from Dubai via Air India flight AI-916.

The passenger entered into an argument with an immigration officer who asked him to remove his cap before being photographed, prior to entering the country. Both parties reported the matter to the Delhi Police.

"Delhi Police has received two complaints on the above issue and we have taken cognizance under Section 186 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) which means obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions," Delhi Airport DCP Sanjay Bhatia told ANI.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi airport Canadian national deported
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
No attempt for Uniform Civil Code made so far, rues Supreme Court
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Yogi govt ends 40-year-old practice of state exchequer paying ministers' taxes
Kamalathal is all smiles after receiving a LPG cylinder and a stove. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
TNIE impact: Generous help pours in for this modest idly maker
Priyavrata Patil of Goa with his father. (Photo | EPS)
16-year-old Sanskrit whiz kid who has mastered its grammar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Subashri
Chennai techie run over by lorry after illegally erected AIADMK banner falls on her
World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)
PV Sindhu to set up Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam
Gallery
Virat Kolhi and Anushka Sharma always give their fans some major relationship goals! At the renaming ceremony of the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium after former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, a special stand was dedicated to Kohli. Swipe to see pictures where A
Power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma give us relationship goals at event honouring cricketer
Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history, and is the only player alongside Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take more than 1000 international wickets. (File | AP)
Happy birthday Shane Warne: Australia spin legend turns 50
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp