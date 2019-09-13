Canadian deported for beating up immigration officer at Delhi airport

By ANI

NEW DELHI: A Canadian national was deported from the international airport here on Wednesday night after he got into a major fight with an immigration officer over an issue of immigration clearance.

The passenger who arrived on Lufthansa Airlines flight from Munich landed at Delhi airport on September 11. As per rules, every international passenger is required to clear immigration to exit any country.

"During immigration clearance, the officer enquired why the Canadian had failed to fill his immigration form properly and asked him whether he was unaware of the rules. The Canadian national then got into an argument with the official and beat him up badly," sources on the spot told ANI.

The immigration officer called in the Delhi Police and lodged a formal complaint against the Canadian national.

"The foreign national was deported by Lufthansa airlines as per rule," immigration sources said.

Another incident was reported at Terminal 3 today involving an immigration officer and a passenger.

The incident took place at around 2:30 pm when the passenger identified as one RR Bhatia who arrived in Delhi from Dubai via Air India flight AI-916.

The passenger entered into an argument with an immigration officer who asked him to remove his cap before being photographed, prior to entering the country. Both parties reported the matter to the Delhi Police.

"Delhi Police has received two complaints on the above issue and we have taken cognizance under Section 186 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) which means obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions," Delhi Airport DCP Sanjay Bhatia told ANI.