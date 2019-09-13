Home Cities Delhi

Delhi becomes the muse

As a photographer, Chatterjee feels he has the advantage to capture drama at the right moment and then later recreate it.

Published: 13th September 2019 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2019 09:16 AM

Few paintings on Delhi’s urbanscape by artist Krishnendu Chatterjee from his solo show at the IHC.

By Angela Paljor
Express News Service

Leaving behind his hometown West Bengal in the early 90s, artist Krishnendu Chatterjee moved to Delhi and since then his love for the City of Djinns has only grown. And it is this very love that he shares with others through his solo exhibition titled Man Mai Hai Delhi. Chatterjee, a self-taught watercolour artist and photographer, has previously showcased his photographs exploring issues like the dying Yamunna. This, however, is the first time he is showcasing his paintings.

“I love Delhi,” he says. “No matter which medium but the topic, that is Delhi, remains constant. Last time, through my photographs I highlighted the problems in Delhi but this collection is about reliving the streets of Delhi, the nostalgia that you feel while visiting old Delhi and capturing the beauty that Delhi stands for.” 

In this show, you can easily trace the streets of Old Delhi, the architectural beauty of the lone arched doorways of once resplendent havelis and a glimpse of today’s Connaught Place. The colour tone and the depth of shadows change as we move from Old to New Delhi. The daily routine of Delhi, be it the paper boy delivering newspapers or the traffic at CP, all beautifully comes alive in Chatterjee’s brushstrokes.

As a photographer, Chatterjee feels he has the advantage to capture drama at the right moment and then later recreate it. However, he does agree that painting on the spot is definitely more desirable. “Every time I’m capturing something through my camera, my mind keeps on looking for an artistic perspective. Similarly, while I’m painting, I constantly think of the rules in photography.

Thus, by combining these two elements my own creativity comes out,” shares the artist, who doesn’t start painting without the proper play of light, focus and shadow. “While I look for a message in photography, in paintings I stress on creating a moment that will in turn uplift the wall it will be displayed on.” 

Man Mai Hai Delhi
ON: Till September 30, from 10:00am to 8:00pm daily
AT: Delhi ‘O’ Delhi foyer, IHC, Lodhi Road, New Delhi

Krishnendu Chatterjee Delhi
